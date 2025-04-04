Farmer Wants a Wife Season 3, Episode 3: Taylar drops a bombshell after being dumped by Colton

Drama intensified on Farmer Wants a Wife Season 3 as Colton Hendricks made the first elimination of the season, sending Taylar McVaugh home.

What followed was an emotional fallout and new revelations that left the remaining women shaken.

The episode, which aired on FOX last night, spotlighted Colton’s attempt to clarify his feelings while navigating rising tensions among his potential matches.

Meanwhile, the other farmers welcomed close friends to help evaluate their relationships and steer them toward a lasting connection.

A mix of heartfelt admissions, awkward conversations, and one surprising exit left the cast uncertain about what lies ahead.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

With emotions running high and intentions questioned, the episode served as a turning point for many relationships on the farm.

Colton sends Taylar home, then faces backlash over a ‘one girl’ comment

The episode picked up where last week left off, with Colton pulling Taylar aside for a conversation.

Taylar believed her relationship with Colton was gaining momentum and admitted she felt sparks, even saying her heart skipped a beat during their last interaction.

However, Colton changed the tone, expressing that he didn’t want to lead her on and was sending her home.

Taylar warned him not to string others along and dropped a surprising claim before leaving that Colton had told her his heart “skips a beat for one girl.”

This revelation quickly spread among the remaining women, who began speculating that Colton had already chosen a favorite, likely Bailee, and might be wasting their time.

When Colton took Keeley on a solo date, she confronted him about Taylar’s comment.

Caught off guard, Colton admitted his wording was poor but insisted he hadn’t meant he was focused on just one person. In Colten’s defense, he said to Taylar that “there was a girl or two at the speed date” for whom he had feelings for.

The date ended with a kiss that reassured Keeley about his feelings for her.

Farmers seek advice as friends visit the farms

With Colton being the first to send someone home, the other farmers received letters encouraging them to seek input from their closest friends and consider eliminating any women without long-term potential.

Farmer John introduced Samantha and Chloe to his friends, who were skeptical of Samantha’s city-focused lifestyle.

Samantha admitted she wouldn’t compromise easily on giving up the city, raising red flags.

John later took Chloe on a solo date and ultimately decided to send her home, stating she wasn’t the right fit.

Farmer Matt’s friends gave positive feedback on his group of women. He selected Halleh for a one-on-one date, where she affirmed her willingness to move to a farm; though they didn’t share a kiss, Matt felt their connection deepen.

Meanwhile, Farmer Jay’s friends predicted Julia would struggle with country life.

During a double date with Julia and Viviane-Lee, Jay was left concerned about Julia’s ability to adapt, ending the episode on a tense cliffhanger.

Farmer Wants a Wife Season 3 airs Thursdays at 9/8c on FOX.