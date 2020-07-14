Fans call Colt Johnson ‘horny,’ disrespectful,’ and ‘cheap’ for sharing a hotel room with his mom and girlfriend

Fans are never at a loss for words regarding the tight relationship between Colt Johnson and his mom Debbie –which they mostly find a bit too close.

However, in the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After, the creepiness factor was turned up to a whole new level.

Debbie decided to tag along with Colt during his trip to Brazil to visit his new girlfriend Jess, but once the lovers reunited, things turned awkward very quickly.

The two packed on the PDA during the car ride from the airport as Debbie cringed in the back seat. And unfortunately for Debbie, the car ride was just the beginning.

Colt books a hotel room for three

Once the trio arrived at their hotel, they quickly realized that Colt had booked only one room for himself, his girlfriend, and his mom to share.

The 34-year old seemed perfectly fine with the arrangement, but Debbie and Jess were not too pleased.

Debbie– who was already grumpy from the 14-hour-flight and from witnessing Jess and Colt’s excessive PDA- lashed out.

“I don’t know what Colt was thinking when he only got one hotel room for the three of us. Not a good thing!” Debbie said in her confessional. ” It’s none of my business what he wants to do, just like If I had a man in my room I’m sure he wouldn’t wanna hear me have sex.”

She continued, “No parent wants to hear it, and no child wants to hear it so I just wanna go to sleep.”

Colt claimed that something was lost in translation when he booked the hotel room.

Fans bash Colt and Debbie

The hotel room fiasco caused quite a stir with viewers.

They bashed the 90 Day Fiance alum for thinking it was okay to book one room for all three people, knowing fully well that he and Jess intended to have sex.

After Instagram user @90dayfiancetea posted the clip of the hotel room scene, the comments were brutal.

One fan said, “Colt is a big, horny, disrespectful man.”

Someone else commented on the video calling Debbie, Colt, and Jess “nuts.”

Another IG user predicted that Colt will end up alone saying “the only relationship he is in is with his mom.”

Viewers didn’t go too easy on Debbie either since she was the one who actually invited herself on the trip to Brazil.

One Instagram user called her a “self centered, overprotective drama queen.”

Check out the clip and tell us what you think of the hotel room debacle!

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.