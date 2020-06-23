Jess Caroline apologizes to Brazilians after Colt Johnson scenes about sex

Jess Caroline is apologizing to her fellow Brazilians for portraying them as being overtly sexual in the recent episodes of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After.

Jess has been very vocal about how much she enjoys having sex. She’s made it known in pretty much every episode so far.

However, she’s now getting some backlash from other Brazilian women for making generalized statements about them and about the topic.

The 26-year-old is dating Colt Johnson and we saw the two meet up in Chicago, where she currently resides.

During a ride in a water taxi, the two discuss their relationship and the topic of sex is brought up.

Jess tells Colt he’s different from the other guys she’s dated– since being in the U.S. for the past six months– because he likes sex and she likes sex too.

However, it was her next statement that got her in hot water.

She’s received an outpouring of messages via social media after the last episode aired, and some women are not pleased with how they’ve portrayed them.

Jess proclaims that all Brazilian girls like sex

As the conversation continued, Jess says to Colt. “Brazilian girls like sex a lot!”

The TLC alum tried to rebuff her statement by saying, ” My ex-wife didn’t like sex a lot and she was Brazilian.”

Jess retorted, “Impossible!”

This was the conversation that urged Jess to issue an apology for making such a generalized statement about women from her native country.

After being flooded with DM’s and messages on her Instagram page about the remark, she quickly apologized.

Jess issues an apology

Jess shared a message on Instagram titled, “A heartfelt message to all Brazilian women.”

In it she acknowledges that her statement was problematic, saying it was not her intent to add to the already hypersexualized stereotype of Brazilian women worldwide.

She says, “I apologize for the way I expressed myself, I meant to give a personal opinion, on my amateur English I ended up generalizing and I see how jeopardizing that is.”

Jess added, “I’m sorry for all the baggage that this brings and that I’m holding myself accountable for what I said.”

Jess must have been getting a lot of backlash and harsh messages in the comment section of her posts because she has since turned off comments on her page.

After her apology in her Instagram stories, the reality tv personality made it known that her DMs are still open to messages and she is open to having further dialogue with fans about the issue.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.