Family Feud viewers slam ‘idiot’ contestants for poor performance: ‘Painful to watch’

If there’s one thing Family Feud viewers want to see, it’s 100 percent effort from contestants.

During a recent episode of the weeknight game show, however, viewers were convinced that one family was set on losing the game.

The Brown family earned themselves a spot in the final Fast Money Round, looking to bring home the coveted $20,000 grand prize.

They sent their two most adept players, Mackenzie and Kristen, to the final round, hoping they would accumulate at least 200 points to win.

Mackenzie was the first to go, given 20 seconds for her round, followed by her teammate, Kristen, who was given 25.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

As the rules state, host Steve Harvey read Mackenzie and Kristen the same survey questions, but the ladies couldn’t duplicate each other’s responses.

Mackenzie put 94 points on the board, meaning Kristen needed an additional 106 points to win the game.

Two Family Feud teammates fail to win the Fast Money Round

During each of their Fast Money Rounds on Family Feud, Mackenzie and Kristen came up with some answers that didn’t do very well for their team.

Mackenzie scored only three points when asked, “On a scale of one to 10, how much do you like cats?” and responded, “Seven.”

She scored just six points on another survey question that asked her to “Name a kind of meat you have in your freezer,” when she responded with “bacon.”

Mackenzie’s teammate, Kristen, did even worse, earning herself two zeroes and two single-digit scores, earning only 38 of the 106 points she needed for a team victory.

Their segment was shared on Family Feud’s YouTube page in a video captioned, “Jackpot?? Kristen gives it a shot. 🥦🥦🥦.”

In the comments section of the upload, Family Feud viewers conveyed their annoyance, calling out Mackenzie and Kristen for not trying hard enough.

Critics blast Family Feud players’ ‘poor’ performances

“What’s wrong with these ladies? 2? Seriously?” pondered one of the Family Feud viewers who commented on a YouTube video from the show.

A second YouTube user felt Kristen wasn’t taking the game seriously.

@johnleoalgo9692 said Mackenzie and Kristen’s Fast Money Round questions were “on the easier side.” He was surprised by Kristen’s “poor” performance.

Others mocked Kristen’s answers and called out her family for referring to her as the “smart one” earlier in the game.

“I know: there’s the stress of being on tv in front of an audience… But some contestants are realy idiots…,” added @darienhenao3356.

Family Feud viewers called out Mackenzie and Kristen. Pic credit: @familyfeud/YouTube

Although the Brown family didn’t win $20,000, they still took home some cash.

Mackenzie and Kristen’s answers earned the Browns $5 a point, totaling $660, so it wasn’t a complete wash.