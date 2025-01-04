Family Feud contestant begs host Steve Harvey to ‘say something’ following awkward survey answer

Steve Harvey found himself at a loss for words after hearing a Family Feud contestant’s survey response.

It’s not often Steve is tongue-tied, but one contestant named Joey managed to leave Steve speechless.

During his episode, Joey took a turn at the podium across from his opponent as they faced off.

As is customary, Steve read the survey question from his card, which was proposed to a 100-person survey panel, who provided their answers.

Steve asked Joey and his opponent to “Name something a male dog might give to a female dog he likes.”

Joey was the first to tap his buzzer, providing his answer in hopes that it was number one on the board.

Steve Harvey is dumbfounded by a Family Feud contestant’s survey response

Admittedly, Joey wasn’t sure how to phrase his answer, given it was a bit awkward in nature.

“I’m not sure how to phrase this,” Joey began.

“Himself,” Joey continued, imitating a barking dog to add some humor to his answer.

Joey’s opponent was taken aback by his response, leaning away from the podium as others in the studio laughed out loud.

Steve looked bewildered, staring blankly at Joey as he continued his antics. Steve mouthed back his answer to Joey, his eyes widening.

Joey wasn’t fazed by Steve’s reaction and continued to offer alternative ways of answering.

Joey begs Steve to ‘say something’

“Make love. Doggy love. Doggy style?” Joey continued, this time waiting for a response from Steve, who remained silent.

Joey then pleaded with the Family Feud host, “Say something… say something, Steve.”

Steve employed his quick wit to quip, “Oh no, you doin’ good. You doin’ really good.”

Although everyone was shocked by Joey’s answer, several survey panel participants had the same idea in mind.

“A Hump/Doggy Style” was the number-four answer on the survey board, with eight responses, tied with the number-three answer, “A Good Lickin’/Kiss,” also with eight responses.

Family Feud viewers got a good laugh out of Joey’s answer and Steve’s reaction

And speaking of responses, Family Feud viewers found Joey and Steve’s banter quite humorous.

The segment was uploaded to Instagram in a Reel captioned, “What does a male dog give to his crush?? 🐶❤️👀 ‘Say something, @iamsteveharveytv.'”

In the comments section of the video, Family Feud fans brought some jokes of their own.

“That’s retriever energy right there 😂,” joked @dmpdanielg.

Another Instagram user wrote, “You guys are making it hard for me to make [it to] heaven.”

Another commenter added, “Energetically digging himself in deep…….😂😂😂 Steve don’t want nothing to do with it 😂😂😂.”

Others used a series of crying-laughing emojis to convey how amused they were by Joey’s comments in the clip.