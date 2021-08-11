Families of the Mafia exclusive: Joe O’Toole is still struggling with Billy O’Toole’s death

Joe O’Toole opens up about what’s happening in his life. Pic credit: MTV

Joe O’Toole has been having a hard time since his dad, Billy O’Toole, was found dead not long after the two had an intense fight.

As Joe films in his apartment, his mom, Jess Clare, stops by.

A lot has changed since the first time Families of the Mafia viewers saw him. He has a child and a live-in girlfriend, Stephanie.

In this Monsters & Critics exclusive Families of the Mafia clip, Joe O’Toole talks about what is going on in his life. He reveals he has a lot on his plate, including a work layoff, bills, a baby, and other life stressors.

The O’Toole siblings are looking into the death of their dad, Billy O’Toole. There is a private investigator involved right now, and they are trying to find out more about what happened.

Jess Clare tries to explain not to hang on to the what-ifs, especially because no one expects their loved ones to die. Joe feels guilty about leaving things without saying he’s sorry. It’s a tough burden to carry.

Sign up for our newsletter!

To see how everything plays out, be sure to tune in.

Families of the Mafia airs Thursday nights at 9/8c on MTV.