Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
Previews

Families of the Mafia exclusive: Meet the Cutolo family


Billy Cutolo Jr. in a Families of the Mafia confessional.
Billy Cutolo Jr. is introduced on Families of the Mafia. Pic credit: MTV

Families of the Mafia viewers will be introduced to the newest family on the show, the Cutolo family.

Wild Bill Cutolo was the underboss for the Columbo crime family, and he went missing in 199. His son, Bill Jr., was also a part of the family, and when his father went missing, that all changed.

They are currently living in Arizona but have been to several places across the country after leaving Brooklyn.

As the Cutolos explain the process of what happened to get they where they are today, viewers will meet Billy Jr.’s kids, Bills, Layla, and Nicco. Nahla, Billy’s wife, is also part of the show, and she talks about finding out what happened to her father-in-law.

monsterscriticsreality

1,008 2,973

📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, exclusives, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio

Monsters and Critics Reality

monsterscriticsreality

🌹 Who do you want to see as the next Bachelor? 🤔 These are the likely Top 5 contenders! ...

View

Jul 21

5 12
Open
🌹 Who do you want to see as the next Bachelor? 🤔 These are the likely Top 5 contenders! 🌟⁠ ⁠ 1. Michael A. (our lovable dad who I'd be scared to see as the lead because he's probably too good for the franchise?)⁠ ⁠ 2. Andrew S. ⁠ ⁠ 3. John Hersey⁠ ⁠ 4. Connor B.⁠ ⁠ 5. Greg Grippo (if he doesn't win the whole dang thing)⁠ ⁠ More details about these five men at our #linkinbio including why Greg Grippo has fans split! ⁠ ⁠ (📸: ABC and Instagram)⁠ ------------------------⁠ #thebachelorette #thebacheloretterecap #thebachelor #thenextbachelor #topfive #contenders #michaelallio #andrewspencer #johnhersey #connorbrennan #greggrippo #katiethurston #cuties #mrsensitive #goodguys #bachelorettespoilers #spoilers #spoileralert #bachelornation #tayshiaadams #kaitlynbristowe #BIP #realitytv #datingshow #reality #tv #explorepage #newlead #willyouacceptthisrose

🌹 Who do you want to see as the next Bachelor? 🤔 These are the likely Top 5 contenders! 🌟⁠

1. Michael A. (our lovable dad who I'd be scared to see as the lead because he's probably too good for the franchise?)⁠

2. Andrew S. ⁠

3. John Hersey⁠

4. Connor B.⁠

5. Greg Grippo (if he doesn't win the whole dang thing)⁠

More details about these five men at our #linkinbio including why Greg Grippo has fans split! ⁠

(📸: ABC and Instagram)⁠
------------------------⁠
#thebachelorette #thebacheloretterecap #thebachelor #thenextbachelor #topfive #contenders #michaelallio #andrewspencer #johnhersey #connorbrennan #greggrippo #katiethurston #cuties #mrsensitive #goodguys #bachelorettespoilers #spoilers #spoileralert #bachelornation #tayshiaadams #kaitlynbristowe #BIP #realitytv #datingshow #reality #tv #explorepage #newlead #willyouacceptthisrose ...

5 12

Growing up in the witness protection program wasn’t easy, but all of the kids were raised to know the truth. In this exclusive Families of the Mafia clip, viewers will get to learn about the Cutolo family and the life they have lived over the last decade or so.

Billy Jr. took the opportunity to break the cycle and get out of the life. It wasn’t easy, but he made the decision for his family, and now they are sharing their story.

To find out more about the Cutolo family, be sure to tune in!

Families of the Mafia airs Thursday nights at 9/8c on MTV.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x