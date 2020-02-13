Extreme Love exclusive: Furries get frisky while in their suits

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Extreme Love is back with an all-new episode tomorrow night. While there will be a few stories featured, the one about the Furries is gaining plenty of attention.

A couple who lives their lives as Furries will be featured on Extreme Love. They will explain what life is like for them and how they have incorporated the aspect of having sex while in costume.

What is a Furry?

There are plenty of fandoms out there, and the Furry fandom is one of a kind. It is believed to date back to the early 1980s, though it became more popular and more widespread in the 1990s.

A Furry is an anthropomorphic animal character. It is a literal costume made to look like a humanized version of an animal. Furries walk on two legs, are various colors, have facial features that resemble a cartoonish animal with big eyes, speak, have many human-like expressions, and are intelligent.

The couple featured in this Extreme Love clip reveals they have had their Furry suits customized so that they can have intercourse while in costume.

She has a little spot that can be unattached to make access easier without having to compromise the look of the Furry costume.

In his, there is a hole strategically placed so that it will be easily accessible for when he decides to take it to the next level with his partner.

Furries who engage in sexual activities while in costume are a subculture within the fandom. It isn’t widely accepted, which is why the alterations made to the Furry costumes were hidden and not in plain view.

Other Extreme Love couples and episodes

Currently, Extreme Love is airing Season 2. There aren’t always couples featured; sometimes, there are fetishes profiled as well.

Last week, viewers met a queen kitty who ran a chateau in Denver, Colorado. She and the other women living there dressed in sexy lingerie and lived their lives as cats.

There have been other couples profiled like the first cousins who got married and wanted to begin a family and the thruple who learned to make things work after the woman fell in love with another man besides her husband.

All in all, viewers keep tuning into Extreme Love because some of the things are just so far from the norm. Many aren’t widely accepted, but many share their stories in hopes that one day, they will be.

Extreme Love airs Friday nights at 10/9c on WEtv.