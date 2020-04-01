Expedition Unknown rewind tonight: Dead Sea Scrolls revisited in special two-hour event

Expedition Unknown is on tonight at the regular time, but there is no new episode. Discovery is rewinding a previously aired episode on Josh’s investigations of the Dead Sea Scrolls.

Fans can relive Gates’s exploration in a two-hour airing tonight featuring the Dead Sea Scrolls from 8-10 p.m. ET/PT.

Hungry for more insider details on Gates’s 2020 season? Read our exclusive interview with him here.

What is Expedition Unknown showing tonight?

Expedition Unknown star Josh Gates travels to the Holy Land to research and investigate with an archaeologist who has recently discovered new Dead Sea Scrolls.

Josh shows how cutting-edge technology can restore scroll fragments in a way that could change how people interpret and perceive the Bible (Airs 8 p.m. ET/PT).

Following that episode is another one — a Gates’ two-fer! Josh Gates investigates a particular Dead Sea Scroll “etched with riddles” that could be the key to finding some hidden ancient treasure.

Following new leads, Josh subjects himself to the unforgiving Jordanian desert in search of this potential unclaimed fortune (Airs 9 p.m. ET/PT).

Expedition Unknown, our exclusive clip rewind

Gates’ academic accomplice in this investigative journey is Dr. Oren Gutfeld, one of the leading Dead Sea Scrolls archaeologists.

In the exclusive we received when the show first aired, Gates said: “We crawl inside the claustrophobic tunnel to see if it leads to more hiding places and who knows perhaps the remains of undiscovered manuscripts.”

He and Oren both note the tight fit in the tunnel, which would make the average person claustrophobic.

Having a hard time getting in, Josh says, “Wow very tight, kind of shimmy in backward here.”

Oren says: “Josh…slide in on your stomach.”

The narrow tunnels lead up to a ritual bath, as the two wonder if they hit a dead-end or an artificial wall to block any further exploration.

They enter a chamber with thousands of chisel marks all around them and in the ceiling. But that is not all. They discover a small hole, hiding yet another tunnel.

Once the two penetrate the rock, they insert a miniature camera to investigate further.

The tunnel maze keeps going.

If you missed the first airing from 2019, tune in tonight to see how far they get to proceed underground in a maze of tunnels as they risk their lives in the search for the possible resting place of the Dead Sea Scrolls.

Expedition Unknown airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Discovery Channel.