Ex on the Beach 5 cast: MTV’s Da’Vonne Rogers photo has fans of The Challenge demanding her return

MTV’s Ex on the Beach 5 cast features 10 singles looking for love in Gran Canaria, Spain. Among them is Da’Vonne Rogers, someone fans of Big Brother and The Challenge know quite well.

Da’Vonne’s appeared in several seasons of CBS’s Big Brother and The Challenge, where she definitely brought plenty of entertainment thanks to her humorous commentary and outspoken nature.

Based on a recent photo shared by MTV in promotion of EOTB Season 5, it seems many of The Challenge fans would love to see Da’Vonne back on the show again.

MTV’s The Challenge shares EOTB 5 promo featuring Da’Vonne

On Thursday, MTV’s The Challenge shared a photo of former competitor Da’Vonne Rogers, as the 33-year-old reality TV star is now among the singles on Ex on the Beach 5.

MTV showed off Da’Vonne’s EOTB 5 cast photo from the beach as she appears in a black, white, and bright yellow bikini top with matching eye makeup to really accentuate her look.

Of course, that look wouldn’t be complete without a “Queen” necklace hanging around her neck.

“Da’Vonne is bringing the HEAT to the beach! 🔥 Follow Da’Vonne’s journey to finding love during the BRAND NEW season of @exonthebeach,” the Instagram post’s caption reads.

Fans want Da’Vonne back on The Challenge

It’s no surprise since MTV’s The Challenge shared the photo of Da’Vonne, that fans of their major competition show began expressing how they need to see her back in the game.

Fans indicated they missed her on The Challenge, and some demanded that MTV bring Da’Vonne back as a cast member, which clearly shows her popularity.

“Queen Davonne ❤️. Should be on the challenge next,” another fan commented.

Another fan remarked how Da’Vonne looks to be in great shape and ready to return for the show.

Following her appearance on CBS’ Big Brother, Da’Vonne debuted on MTV’s The Challenge in the Final Reckoning season where she was partnered with Jozea Flores. She’d return for War of the Worlds and had the luck of being partnered with Stephen Bear.

Da’Vonne nearly reached the final in that season but was sent home in a daily challenge purge just ahead of the final.

There may be some good news on the horizon for Da’Vonne’s supporters too. During an exclusive interview, Da’Vonne teased her Challenge return could happen, saying she’s had the itch to go back on the show again.

That could bode well for those who enjoy seeing the former Big Brother star tell off castmates whenever they’re acting shady!

Ex on the Beach 5 airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV. The Challenge Season 38 is TBA on MTV.