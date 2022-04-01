The Challenge CBS spoilers: Da’Vonne Rogers reacts to eliminations, teases return to compete

Da’Vonne Rodgers during The Challenge: Final Reckoning season. Pic credit: MTV

With The Challenge CBS spinoff series filming in Argentina, spoilers have been arriving online about which of the cast members have been eliminated so far.

The spinoff features competitors who appeared on the CBS reality TV shows Love Island, Amazing Race, Survivor, and Big Brother, a show where Challenge alum Da’Vonne Rogers got her start.

She recently reacted to the elimination spoilers, suggesting she may need to head to Argentina soon. Keep in mind that this report will contain some spoilers for the upcoming CBS Challenge spinoff show due out this summer.

Da’Vonne Rogers reacts to The Challenge CBS eliminations

A few days ahead of her appearance on Ex on the Beach Season 5, Da’Vonne Rogers tweeted about the spoilers for The Challenge CBS, which have come out.

Based on a series of Vevmo forum thread updates and social media posts so far, members of The Cookout alliance from Big Brother 23 have been getting eliminated.

Da’Vonne has taken notice, and it seems she’s ready to go find out what’s going on with the alliances on The Challenge CBS.

“Let me go on and fly to Argentina because WHAT is going on ?!” Da’Vonne tweeted with a GIF on Wednesday.

Let me go on and fly to Argentina because WHAT is going on ?! pic.twitter.com/Pok4FYkNFW Get our Big Brother newsletter! March 30, 2022

Big Brother 23’s The Cookout featured Azah Awasum, Derek Frazier, Kyland Young, Hannah Chaddha, Tiffany Mitchell, and Xavier Prather. Those alliance members were part of The Challenge CBS spinoff cast, except for Hannah and Derek.

As of this report, every one of the alliance members appearing on the spinoff show is rumored to have been eliminated, except for Kyland. That seems to indicate another alliance formed, which could include Love Island, Survivor, and other Big Brother stars targeting The Cookout.

Da’Vonne teased a potential return to The Challenge

As mentioned, Da’Vonne is on her latest reality TV show, Ex on the Beach 5, which premiered on MTV on Thursday evening. It features singles and exes sorting through their complicated relationships.

Before ever stepping foot on the beach to look for love and explore her previous relationship issues, Da’Vonne was on several seasons of CBS’ Big Brother and MTV’s The Challenge.

During an exclusive interview with Pop Culture, Da’Vonne told Stephanie Downs that she chose to do EOTB because she wouldn’t need to worry about being evicted or hearing TJ Lavin’s blaring bullhorn.

“Because I’m still stressing out about that. None of that was there,” Da’Vonne said, also mentioning that EOTB allowed her to show her “vulnerable side” more than when she appeared on the more competitive reality TV shows.

That said, Da’Vonne indicated she would probably say no to Big Brother if asked to go on the show, but she wouldn’t rule out The Challenge.

She said she’s received calls but usually says no. However, she also revealed she’s getting a “little itch” and “maybe” she will return in the future to compete on MTV’s show, so don’t be surprised to see the outspoken competitor back in action one day.

MTV Ex on the Beach | Arisce Wanzer, Bryce Hirschberg, David Barta and Da'Vonne Rogers Talk Season 5

Watch this video on YouTube

The Challenge CBS is TBA for Paramount Plus. The Challenge: All Stars 3 premieres on May 11 on Paramount Plus. Ex on the Beach airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.