Evelin Villegas shares update on her dog amid worries over his hospitalization

A few days ago, a devastated Evelin Villegas took to social media to ask her followers for prayers and revealed that her beloved dog, Poppy, had been hospitalized.

At the time she had no idea what was preventing her Siberian Husky from being able to move his back legs, but she was anxiously awaiting answers from the vet.

However, the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star recently posted an update on his condition after being asked about her dog in a Q&A.

Evelin opened up her Instagram to questions, and she posted some of the responses on her Story.

One question was from a concerned supporter, who asked, “Is puppy out of hospital?”

The Ecuadorian native had some good news to share, telling the Instagram user that Poppy is back at home after he “got released yesterday.”

Evelin Villegas Q&A. Pic credit: @evelin_villegas_ecuador/Instagram

Evelin posted a close-up photo of Poppy in her response and shared more details about his current state.

“He still can’t stand up by himself, but can walk with bit of help standing up,” she explained. “We are happy to have him back home and can’t wait to see him running again on the beach like always 💕.”

Last week, Evelin shared that she and Corey had to rush Poppy to the vet, and they ran some tests to find out what was causing the issue. In the meantime, the couple had to drive two hours to visit Poppy and two hours back home while he was hospitalized.

Now their dog is back home and Evelin couldn’t be happier as he continues to show improvement.

She posted another photo that showed Poppy walking on the beach and noted, “Today my baby is finally walking on his own slowly but surely.”

Poppy sported a hat while he enjoyed his walk, but Evelin revealed that it wasn’t just for style. “He needs a hat because he has a big part of his head shaved,” she said.

Evelin Villegas’ dog, Poppy. Pic credit: @evelin_villegas_ecuador/Instagram

Evelin Villegas says her business is doing great

During the Instagram Q&A, Evelin also got some questions about her beachside bar, which she runs with her husband Corey Rathgeber.

The TLC personality told the curious commenter that the business is “doing great” and she also teased their new venture.

Last month Corey took a trip back to the US to purchase supplies for their new business — a beachside resort that is currently in the building stage.

Evelin Villegas talks about business. Pic credit: @evelin_villegas_ecuador/Instagram

Evelin exclaimed excitement about the project saying, “Can’t wait to show you the new project we are working on.”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.