Evelin Villegas devastated as her ‘baby’ is hospitalized, asks fans for prayers

Evelin Villegas is going through a difficult time right now, and she took to social media to ask her followers for prayers.

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star revealed that her beloved dog, Poppy, has been in the hospital for the past few days, and she’s been distraught ever since.

Evelin and her husband Corey Rathgeber have shared countless snaps and videos with their gorgeous Siberian husky, who enjoys playing on the beach and chilling with the couple.

Evelin reached out to her 211,000 Instagram followers and gave an update on what has been going on in her life.

Poppy, who Evelin calls her baby, was rushed to the hospital after the couple realized he couldn’t move his back legs.

Sign up for our newsletter!

They still do not know what happened, but while they wait for the results, the Ecuadorian native wants all the prayers and good thoughts she can get.

90 Day Fiance star Evelin Villegas requests prayers for her ‘baby’

She posted a throwback photo on the beach which showed her kissing her dog, and wrote, “If you know me, you know I love my baby with my soul.”

Evelin revealed that the dog has been hospitalized since Sunday night because he “suddenly couldn’t move his back legs.”

Evelin noted that they are still “waiting on results to know exactly what he has since the test hasn’t shown yet what is happening.”

“I ask you please to send a prayer for him,” she continued. “He is my everything and I’m just so sad to see him going through this.”

Evelin Villegas Instagram Story. Pic credit: @evelin_villegas_ecuador/Instagram

Poppy was a gift from Corey Rathgeber to Evelin Villegas

Evelin’s dog Poppy holds a special place in her heart because he was a gift from Corey Rathgeber several years ago and has been with her through thick and thin.

The couple does not have any kids, and Evelin is perfectly happy with Poppy, and their cat, Gata.

She has posted many photos of her animals on her Instagram Story over the years, and they’re also on her main page.

During the Christmas season, Evelin shared several cute snaps of Gata and Poppy dressed in their adorable holiday hats. The first image in the slide showed Poppy with sand on his nose as he smiled for the photo beside Corey and Evelin.

Evelin Villegas and Corey Rathgeber with their dog Poppy. Pic credit: @evelin_villegas_ecuador/Instagram

Now the couple is hoping that Poppy will smile again– as soon as the doctors figure out what is causing his condition, but for now, he’s still hospitalized.

“Me and Corey travel everyday 2 hours each way to visit him for 15 min, but can’t wait to have him running again on the beach,” said Evelin.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.