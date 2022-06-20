Corey Rathgeber says he wants to be a dad, plus teases Bed & Breakfast spot with Evelin Villegas

Corey Rathgeber wants to have kids with Evelin Villegas. Pic credit: TLC

Corey Rathgeber and his wife, Evelin Villegas, will have to compromise on the important topic of having kids in the future because they’re not on the same page right now.

Corey recently admitted that he wants to be a dad, but Evelin has made no secret of the fact that kids are not in her plans.

We’ll have to wait and see if the couple can get past such a significant issue when they revisit the topic in a few years. However, for now, Corey is happy with their animals.

Corey Rathgeber admits he wants to be a dad someday

Corey and Evelin are perfectly happy in their marriage right now, but that might change since they have different views on having kids.

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couple has been together for about eight years and recently celebrated their third wedding anniversary. However, tensions might be brewing because Corey wants kids, and Evelin does not!

The 29-year-old recently revealed that kids are not in her plans and noted that women should be free to decide what they do with their bodies. However, Corey is not on the same page.

Corey opened up about his desire to be a father during a recent Instagram Q&A where he was asked about that.

“One day,” responded Corey, who shared a photo of Evelin’s beloved husky and added that the dog and their cat Gata are enough for now.

Corey Rathgeber and Evelin Villegas are opening a Bed and Breakfast in Ecuador

For now, the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way stars are busy focusing on their upcoming project, which will keep them both busy for quite some time, so for now, the baby conversation will have to wait.

Corey revealed during the Instagram Q&A that they have big plans in the works after a commenter suggested they open up a Bed and Breakfast spot in Ecuador.

“This is our next project. Due to start building next month,” he shared, “Please stay tuned as we will have limited availability but a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

“More info coming soon,” he added.

This will not be the first project in which Evelin and Corey are involved. They currently run a successful beach bar in Ecuador and spend most of their days running the operations.

The pair will now have their hands full with this new project, but working together so far has done wonders for their marriage, so maybe this will be another project that will bring them even closer together.

