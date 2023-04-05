Evelin Villegas enjoys a night of partying after husband Corey Rathgeber returns to the US

Corey Rathgeber took his first trip back to the United States in almost four years and excitedly shared the news on social media.

His wife, Evelin Villegas, did not accompany him on the trip, instead, she remained in her home country of Ecuador and had fun with her friends.

Evelin shared a snap on social media during a night out as she took to the dance floor as the music blasted in the background.

The short clip showed the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star clad in a miniskirt and a skimpy top as she danced the night away with the other partygoers.

Meanwhile, Corey was having a different type of fun back in his country, although the nostalgic journey wasn’t just for pleasure.

The US native returned home with a business venture in mind, and he shared that news on social media.

90 Day Fiance star Corey Rathgeber takes a long-awaited trip back to the US

Corey was beyond excited when he recorded a video from the airport and noted that he hasn’t been back home “since before COVID.”

The TLC personality kept the camera on record as he boarded the airplane and finally landed at the airport in Houston and then in Portland.

It was instantly a drastic change from the sunny, seaside escape that Corey had called home for several years–as the snap showed icy roads and snow falling as she drove home.

The final scene in the video showed Corey’s shoes resting in front of a warm fireplace, and he expressed happiness at finally being home again.

“It’s good to be home again after all these years, and I couldn’t be more happy 😍,” wrote Corey, who also told his followers to stay tuned because “I have got lots of updates soon to come!”

Corey Rathgeber and Evelin Villegas announce a new business venture

Corey Rathgeber didn’t spend very long in the US, as only a few days later he shared another update about heading back to Ecuador.

He also let the cat out of the bag and revealed that his purpose for the trip was to purchase items for his and Evelin’s new business venture.

The couple is building a beachside resort in Ecuador. He excitedly told his 209,000 Instagram followers, “We’ve been working on it for a long time now, and I’m super excited to share with you guys the building process from start to finish.”

The video also showed the architectural rendering of the property and snippets of its current state with the team hard at work. Based on what we’ve seen so far, it won’t be much longer before the space is open for business.

Evelin and Corey are already owners of the successful beachside bar Cocteles del Paraiso and family restaurant Casa del Cacique. However, the TLC stars are hoping to have similar success with their new business venture.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 9/8c on TLC.