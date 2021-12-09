Corey Rathgeber seemingly confirms return to another 90 Day Fiance franchise, says ‘stay tuned’

Corey Rathgeber teases return to 90 Day franchise. Pic credit: TLC

It’s becoming more and more obvious that 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way stars Evelin Villegas and Corey Rathgeber will be back on our TV screens very soon. Whether you love them or hate them it’s fair to say the controversial couple certainly makes for good TV.

Evelin and Corey took fans on an emotional rollercoaster this season not only on the show but on social media as well. They hurled accusations at each other leading us to think that they had broken up.

Instead, we found out that they had tied the knot and kept it a secret from their friends and family. However, in the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way season finale, they got married again and are still going strong.

Now that things have come full circle for Corey and Eveling, their run on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is over, but we might be seeing them again very soon.

Corey Rathgeber hints at return to TV and says ‘stay tuned’

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star has been posting lots of photos from what they’ve dubbed a “pre-honeymoon” in Central America.

The couple has recently been getting lots of positive messages about their relationship and Corey teased that we haven’t seen the last of them.

He responded to one of his followers on Instagram who enquired about the upcoming season.

“The next season airing is Before the 90 Days and it starts next week,” responded Corey. “We aren’t on that one .”

“Stay tuned, maybe we appear again sometime,” added the TLC star.

Pic credit:@coreyrathgeber_90

While Corey didn’t give any more details, we have a feeling that he and Evelin could be joining the cast of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? now that they’ve tied the knot.

If that’s indeed the case, they won’t be able to share the news until the trailer for the new season is revealed. So for now, we’ll just play the waiting game.

Evelin Villegas also teased a return to TV

Corey is not the only one who hinted at a return to TV following the season finale of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way. His wife Evelin Villegas also teased a return to the franchise in her latest Instagram post.

Evelin recently shared a message thanking viewers for their support throughout this season and noting her appreciation for being a part of the 90 Day franchise.

“Never thought I’ll be in the 90 Day family,” admitted Evelin. “I still remember Corey and I waiting for every Sunday episode and joking about how we could never be in it cause we didn’t have enough drama, little that we know.”

She also hinted at a return writing, “You might keep seeing us back again.”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus on TLC.