Evelin Villegas spends a lot of time working at her beachside bar in her home country of Ecuador alongside her husband, Corey Rathgeber. However, she also makes time for a bit of fun.

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star enjoyed drinks with her girlfriends and snapped a photo to commemorate the moment.

In the photo posted on social media, Evelin held a cocktail in her hand while sitting on a stool at the bar.

Her two friends leaned in for the photo, looking happy while the sun cast the perfect lighting for the snap.

Evelin and her friend were all casually dressed for the daytime meetup, donning sandals and shorts.

The TLC personality opted for a black crop top with a halter neckline, paired with light blue daisy dukes and a black cap with her brown hair peeking out from underneath.

Evelin Villegas turns up the heat in a black bikini

Evelin has been enjoying her life since we last saw her on the show, and she’s been keeping her supporters updated on her Instagram Story.

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star hasn’t posted on her main page since December, and in one snap, she enjoyed a “hot Christmas” in a black bikini.

While many in the U.S. welcomed freezing temperatures during the holiday season, it was quite the opposite for the Ecuadorian native who enjoyed the beautiful weather in her skimpy swimwear.

The photo showed her clad in a triangle bikini with silver hardware and straps around the midsection. The bottom half also featured silver hardware on the side and tie strings.

She added a colorful bucket hat to the black beachwear, and Evelin got a sweet comment from her husband after sharing the skimpy photos.

“I love you! You are so beautiful and I’m so so lucky ❤️,” wrote Corey.

90 Day Fiance star Evelin Villegas promotes Flat Tummy Co.

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star has 212k Instagram followers and is following in the footsteps of other TLC stars who are using their social media popularity to make some extra bucks.

Evelin is a paid partner for Flat Tummy Co., and she promoted their line of gummy supplements in a previous Instagram advertisement.

She posted a few photos while clad in a belly-baring bralette and biker shorts to show the results of the Flat Tummy products, and she raved about the items in her caption.

“Getting back on track this new year with @flattummyco 💕 I love how my body feels after one of these, I’m already so excited for those final results,” wrote Evelin.

“Take it from me and pick one up at get.flattummyco.com/shop,” she added.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 premieres Sunday, January 29 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.