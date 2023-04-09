Evelin Villegas had the best response to critic who slammed her anniversary tribute to Corey Rathgeber

Evelin Villegas is celebrating nine years with Corey Rathgeber, and the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star wrote a tribute for her husband.

However, while Corey appreciated the sweet gesture, not everyone was as impressed with the wording of Evelin’s message.

One critic called out the Ecuadorian beauty and scolded her for not putting more effort into her tribute.

After reading the criticism, Evelin had the perfect response for the Instagram user.

A few hours ago, Evelin shared a slideshow of photos with her and Corey from their years of being together, and she tagged him in the post.

“9 years of knowing this cool man! Looking trough old pictures all I can think is how much we have grown together 💕 Love you @coreyrathgeber_90,” she wrote.

“Time flies when you are having fun ❤️.”

90 Day Fiance Evelin Villegas had the best response to a critic

The TLC personality got some congratulatory messages, but one critic was less than pleased with the post.

“9 years together and all you could come up with is ‘this cool man.’ Corey deserves more accolades than that for putting up with your iciness,” wrote the Instagram user.

Evelin humbly accepted the critique and added a cheeky response saying, “Corey knows I’m not good with romantic words but definitely very good with actions 😈🤣.”

Meanwhile, Corey was perfectly happy with the sweet tribute and replied to his wife in the comments.

“I love you baby! Every year more and more ❤️,” said Corey, as Evelin responded to her husband by showing him some love.

Evelin Villegas and Corey Rathgeber have been together for almost a decade

Meanwhile, some people are surprised that the couple has made it to nine years, as things seemed dismal for them early in their relationship.

When we first met the duo on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, things were already rocky between them. Their tumultuous relationship was riddled with infidelity and a slew of other issues.

Evelin bore the brunt of the blame for the state of their once-toxic relationship, as viewers were not happy with her treatment of Corey.

One memorable moment on the show occurred when the US native first moved to Ecuador to live with Evelin.

Unbeknownst to him, Evelin had decided not to pick him up from the airport, so Corey had to fend for himself. The awkward moment played out as Corey lugged his bags and suitcases through the streets of Ecuador while sticking out like a sore thumb.

Evelin got backlash for doing that, but apparently, that was all to create drama for the show.

One Instagram user recently brought up the memorable moment, and Evelin had an interesting response.

“I remember when you first had him move to be with you. You didn’t meet him at the airport and he had to get to you on his own. You explained that he has to learn. It was different,” wrote the commenter.

“we were already 4 years together , it was for tv!” responded Evelin.

After getting so much heat for the moment, maybe some viewers are eating their words right now, but that’s not the only thing they’re chewing on.

Many TLC viewers are eating crow right now after predicting the couple’s relationship would end years ago. Instead, Corey and Evelin are nearing the ten-year mark–a monumental feat for any relationship.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 9/8c on TLC.