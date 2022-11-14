Evelin Villegas shares 2015 throwback photo with Corey Rathgeber

90 Day Fiance fans got to see a throwback of Corey and Evelin’s relationship and business. Pic credit: @evelin_villegas_ecuador/Instagram

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers watched alum couple Corey Rathgeber and Evelin Villegas get married on Season 3 of the hit spinoff, but their relationship dates back more than seven years.

In a treat for 90 Day fans, Evelin shared a throwback photo from 2015 featuring her and Corey.

Back then, the pair opened a bar/restaurant in Evelin’s hometown of Engabao, Ecuador, named Cocteles del Paraiso.

In the old photo, a much younger-looking Corey and Evelin stood together behind the bar and the business’ sign, both smiling.

The post appeared to be more of a shoutout to their business together rather than a couple’s throwback, although it served as both.

Below the picture of Corey and Evelin together, Evelin posted a photo of herself kneeling down next to another sign for the bar/restaurant. In the caption, she wrote, “Since 2015 [pink heart emoji],” and she tagged her and Corey’s establishment.

Corey Rathgeber and Evelin Villegas’ business had a revival

When Corey and Evelin were on Season 1 of The Other Way, viewers first heard about the bar/restaurant they started together that Corey put his life’s savings into.

Come the 2020 coronavirus pandemic, Corey and Evelin’s business dissolved, but no solid backstory was given at that time.

Fast forward to February 2022, and Corey gave more of a backstory to what happened with their first place. He stated, “It was a very sad day when our bar and Evelin’s family’s restaurant of 18 years was destroyed and taken away from us. Jealously from an individual was the cause that ultimately took us away. It was her desire to end and destroy our successful business.”

In February 2022, Corey and Evelin relaunched their business and had a grand reopening. Evelin called it a “family business,” noting that her sisters Lesly and Lipsi and her other family members would be working there.

Corey is moving forward with Ecuadorian residency

When Corey and Evelin were on 90 Day Diaries, Corey revealed that he did not have the correct paperwork to apply for his Ecuadorian residency visa and that he would have to return to America and reapply from there.

However, in mid-September, Corey gave an update to 90 Day fans saying that he had all his paperwork together and shared a video of him and Evelin turning it in at the immigration office.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus.