Evelin Villegas fuels breakup rumors with Corey Rathgeber — Did the 90 Day Fiance couple call it quits?

If her Instagram stories are any indication of the current status of their relationship, it may be over for 90 Day Fiance couple Evelin Villegas and Corey Rathgeber.

The couple has long tried to fight off rumors that they’ve been unfaithful to one another and faced serious issues, including rumors that Corey used another 90 Day Fiance star, Larissa Lima, to make Evelyn jealous.

Taking to her stories, Evelin shared a long message about not being able to ‘fix’ someone that she cares about. This has left fans wondering if she’s talking about Corey.

Evelin’s stories claim that he’s an addict

Although the stories don’t confirm if Evelin is talking about Corey, it doesn’t make the message any less concerning.

“It’s not healthy to keep trying to fix someone,” she starts the post. “For the last two years, I’ve been trying. It’s emotionally and mentally draining. Addicts can only get better if they seek for help. They not only destroy their life, but the ones around them as well. I can’t with him anymore. I really can’t.”

She continues, “His family that always checks my stories, this time reach out to him! It’s embarrassing and sad to share this and I don’t make this public to play victim in here. I do it because he cares about what’s public. he pretends and lies about his alcohol issues. he thinks that if it’s secret, it doesn’t exist but the true [sic] is that is a real problem and I am not an expert.”

“I do not know what else to do anymore…I feel that me keeping the secret for so long has been somehow enabling him. I hope he wakes up and seeks help [broken heart emoji],” Evelin confessed.

Evelin pleads with fans to not make light of their situation

The couple, who have been together for six years, aren’t strangers to tough times. During their time on the show, Evelin tried to make it clear to Corey that she had no interest in getting married, something he desperately desired.

Corey and Evelin continued on with their relationship despite their opposing views on marriage. Evelin even accepted Corey’s proposal back in 2019.

To conclude her message, Evelin shares, “This goes to show you that not everything is perfect and that a smile doesn’t always mean happiness. If you know me you have to know that it must be serious for me to take it to this point. Please don’t make fun of our pain or use it to destroy us even more. As weird as it sounds, I am doing this for him and hope he can see that he needs to pay attention to the problem and fix it [broken heart emoji].”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.