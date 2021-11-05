Evelin Villegas blasted 90 Day Fiance fans that show up at her house in Ecuador

Evelin defended herself on social media against 90 Day fans who show up in her town and at her house in Ecuador. Pic credit: TLC

Evelin Villegas comes from a small beach town in Ecuador and apparently, the whereabouts of her house are known by 90 Day Fiance viewers because The Other Way alum revealed they show up at her house.

To that end, Evelin made an Instagram story post calling out these over-the-top fans that show up in her town and house and gave them a piece of her mind to boot.

Evelin Villegas called out 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way fans who come to her house in Ecuador

Evelin vented her frustrations on Instagram over 90 Day Fiance viewers who show up at her house in rural Ecuador. She explained that it is a problem she has been having often and that it unnerves her and makes her angry.

In her story post, she wrote, “I don’t understand what makes people think that they can show up at my house because they are fans of the show. It is rude and uncalled for.”

She then made the point, “I don’t like receiving visits from my friends or family without notice. Why do total strangers feel like they can just show up at my house (angry face emoji).”

She finished by saying, “This happens too often and honestly feels like I have to say something now. Cause clearly people think is ok. Is not ok, it’s rude.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Evelin shared her concerns on Instagram about fans showing up at her house. Pic credit: @evelin_villegas_ecuador/Instagram

Evelin Villegas shares a lot of personal information on Instagram

Evelin has one of the most interesting Instagrams of all the 90 Day Fiance cast because she tends to let secret details of the inner workings of her and Corey’s relationship slip and she brutally berates Corey on the platform also.

When she is not bashing Corey and sharing details of her private life she is out partying in Ecuador with her sisters and other people at bars and clubs.

Evelin is also perpetually guilty of posting-then-deleting the things she shares so it keeps her followers on their toes as far as what they can capture.

As for 90 Day Fiance fans showing up at her house, Evelin will most likely continue to share the issue if it keeps happening.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.