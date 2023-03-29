Eva Marcille is still smiling after Michael Sterling divorce filing

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Eva Marcille is “smiling anyway” amid news of her impending divorce.

Last week, Marcille filed paperwork seeking a divorce from her husband of fewer than five years, trial lawyer Michael Sterling.

Marcille claimed that the marriage is “irretrievably broken” and that there are “no prospects” of reconciliation, with the former couple living in what her lawyers described as “a bona fide state of separation.”

The Bravo alum is seeking primary legal and physical custody of their two children and child support.

On Tuesday, hours after the news broke, Marcille took to social media to share a cryptic but seemingly hopeful message about the situation.

In an Instagram Story video captured by the account @realhousewives4ever, the Bravo alum announces that it is “Tues-yay” before flashing a small smile for the camera.

“That was a fake a** smile, but it’s okay,” Marcille added. “Smile anyway, right?”

Eva Marcille and Michael Sterling’s relationship timeline

Marcille, an actress and fashion model, first joined the RHOA cast during Season 10 as a friend of OG star NeNe Leakes.

Marcille was promoted to full Housewife status ahead of Season 11, which aired in 2018, but she departed in 2020.

She and Sterling ­– who ran for mayor of Atlanta in 2016 – got engaged on Christmas Day, 2017, and were married the following October.

Their emotional wedding ceremony was even featured on a 2019 episode of RHOA, with Marcille’s former co-stars NeNe Leakes, Kandi Burruss, Cynthia Bailey, Porsha Williams, Shamari DeVoe, Tanya Sam, and Marlo Hampton all in attendance.

The former couple shares two children: Sons Michael “Mikey” Jr., who turns five next month, and Maverick, 3.

Marcille also has a daughter, 9-year-old Marley Rae, from a previous relationship with R&B singer Kevin McCall.

Sterling has raised Marley as one of his own kids, even giving her his last name in 2020.

RHOA alum Eva Marcille opens up about pending divorce

Earlier this week, the Bravo alum opened up about her decision to file for divorce in an interview with People.

“This has been one of the hardest decisions I have ever had to make, but sometimes life takes your journey in a direction you were not expecting,” Marcille told the outlet.

“Our children remain our biggest priority and the eight and half years we have spent together will always be cherished,” the one-time America’s Next Top Model winner said.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on hiatus.