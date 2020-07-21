Erika Owens has new man in her life after 90 Day Fiance disaster with Stephanie Matto

90 Day Fiance alum Erika Owens has a new love in her life, and you might be surprised by the reveal.

The Australian native has had a rough stint Before the 90 Days as the relationship between her and Stephanie Matto played out on camera.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t the love story that either of them hoped it would be, and they broke up midway through the season.

By the Tell All reunion Erika and Stephanie were not even on speaking terms and I highly doubt that they’ve had any communication since.

Luckily for Erika, the majority of viewers took her side in the drama between her and Stephanie and she gained a legion of fans.

Now, the rainbow-haired beauty has some happy news to share with the world.

Erika shows off her new love on social media

A few days ago the 90 Day Fiance star took to Instagram to share some news about her love life.

She posted two images that were quite telling.

In one photo Erika is in the arms of a man. They are both clad in colorful attire and beaming with happiness.

In another photo, we see a closeup of the couple’s hands.

Yes, the man in question is Erika’s new beau and the message she posted proves just that.

Erika wrote, “You make me feel every single colour of the rainbow 🌈💓 I can’t wait to see the world together and make every minute a grand adventure. So thankful and so so happy 😍🤗.”

Many of Erika’s fans sent in their congratulations about the happy news.

However, the fact that Erika was now in a relationship with a man, came as a shock to some followers.

After all, Erika and Stephanie Matto were the first same-sex couple to appear on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

Initially, Stephanie got a lot of backlash from viewers who accused her of pretending to be bisexual.

Now, Erika sharing that she’s in a relationship with a man has some fans confused.

Erika has a message for the haters

It seems Erika knew there would be some controversy surrounding her post, so she had a messaged for the naysayers as well.

⠀

She wrote, “P.s leave any bi-phobic comments at the door. I’m still here, still queer and being with this amazing human now doesn’t mean I’m not bisexual and it does NOT invalidate my sexuality. Much love x.”

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is now on hiatus on TLC.