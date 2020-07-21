90 Day Fiance fans accuse Tim Malcolm of ‘hitting on’ Deavan Clegg, Tim claps back

Did Tim Malcolm try to shoot his shot at 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Deavan Clegg?

That’s certainly what fans are saying after he posted a comment on her recent photo.

The 23-year-old looks very different in her social media images compared to her appearance on TV.

That’s probably because she had work done including lip injections and veneers. It’s not clear what else she may have had done to her face.

Her most recent post is turning heads on social media, and fans aren’t the only ones loving Deavan’s new look.

90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk cast member Tim Malcolm was also impressed with the stunning image.

Tim comments on Deavans photo

The brunette beauty shared a photo to her Instagram page and fans had alot to say about it.

But they weren’t the only ones chiming in.

Several other reality TV stars were also showing Deavan lots of lot after she posted the glamorous picture.

Darcey Silva commented on the post saying, “So gorgeous! Miss you! Sending lots of love! ❤️❤️❤️”

Stephanie Matto and Courtney Reardanz sent the TLC alum heart eye emojis while Bravo star Scheana Shay posted, “STUNNING 😍😍😍”

However it was a comment from Pillow Talk cast member Tim Malcolm that had tongues wagging.

Tim’s comment was met with a few side eyes from fans who felt that he was hitting on the married mom-of-two.

“Eyyyyyy tryina see if you can slide into her DMs? 😂” Asked one follower.

“Was this code for: would you like to switch from Korean to Gringo?? 😂😂😂😂😂😂” asked another.

However,Tim denied the allegations being made by Deavan’s followers and responded to one of the comments saying, “We are co workers and I know her 😂🤷🏻‍♂️. It’s a genuine ‘not sliding into her dms’ compliment.”

Fans weren’t really buying Tim’s response and they continued to mock him for the post.

Deavan responds to Tim

As for Deavan Clegg she didn’t unaware of the drama that was going on in the comment section of her post. Or maybe she did, but chose to ignore all the hooplah.

She did have a response for Tim however, but she kept her answer very professional.

The TLC alum didn’t really acknowledge the part where Tim called her gorgeous, instead she went into a bit of detail about lighting and photography.

I would say she handled that quite well.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Ways airs Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.