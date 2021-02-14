Erika Owens comes to the defense of 90 Day Fiance castmate Deavan Clegg as fan suggests she ‘try to be a good human’

Former 90 Day Fiance star Erika Owens came to the defense of her friend Deavan Clegg once again when a follower suggested Deavan try being a good person. Pic credit: TLC

Former 90 Day Fiance star Erika Owens has once again come to the defense of another 90 Day Fiance alum, Deavan Clegg.

Both Erika and Deavan experienced their fair share of drama in their respective relationships. And it seems that those experiences have helped strengthen the bond between them.

Erika has come to Deavan’s defense on multiple occasions as she navigates her ongoing legal battles and pending divorce from her ex-husband, Jihoon Lee. And although Erika may show Deavan plenty of support, many 90 Day Fiance fans aren’t as empathetic.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

In a recent Instagram post, Deavan showed off a new hair color to her fans and followers. When one follower made a particularly nasty comment towards the mother-of-two, Erika clapped back without hesitation.

Erika comes to Deavan’s defense

Deavan recently took to her Instagram to share her new look with fans and followers. The normally dark-haired beauty opted to try something completely different by stripping her dark color to reveal a platinum blonde color.

Erika, always in support of her friend, left a comment that read, “YOU LOOK SO 🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

And after a sweet exchange of other color ideas, another follower decided to leave a comment that was less than kind.

Read More 90 Day Fiance’s Ashley Smith congratulates husband Jay on opening his own tattoo business

“If change is what you need,” the comment began, “you could try to be a good human or mom or stop being [a] horrible person to Jihoon..those would be great changes.”

Pic credit: @deavanclegg/Instagram

It didn’t take long for Erika to respond to the follower comment with clapback of her own. And in typical Erika fashion, she put the follower back in her own lane.

“Perhaps you could spend your time doing something more productive than sending hate to a stranger online defending a situation you have nothing to do with in real life…just an idea,” Erika wrote.

Pic credit: @deavanclegg/Instagram

Deavan’s mom, Elicia, responded to Erika’s comment with clapping hand and heart emojis.

This isn’t the first time Erika stepped up for Deavan

Erika has come to Deavan’s defense before. Last year, when the father of Deavan’s daughter, Drascilla, was revealed, Erika called out followers for “victim-blaming.”

At the time, Erika wrote, “The victim blaming in the comments here is pretty disgusting,” Erika wrote. “There’s no excuse for bullying not even if someone ‘went on a show’…we’re still human beings and just because we are public figures to an extent it shouldn’t justify the hatred and bullying thrown our way by strangers. Sending so much love and support to @deavanclegg I love you girl xx.”

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.