Emy Alupei of The Challenge shares how Spies, Lies & Allies rookie season changed her life

After a solid rookie season, Emy Alupei reflected on how The Challenge changed her life. Pic credit: MTV

Survivor Romania star Emy Alupei made a major debut with her appearance in The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies season, as the rookie competitor defied expectations.

In a season where the veteran alliance worked their hardest to eliminate every rookie from the season, Emy went on to battle her way through the adversity, winning four eliminations in her first season.

She’d also become the only rookie to make it to the final and finished in third place overall. Following the season finale airing on MTV, she reflected on her experience with The Challenge and how it changed her life.

Emy reveals she was depressed, bullied before The Challenge

The Challenge is a life-changing experience for many cast members who appear on the show based on the friendships, drama, and those demanding missions or eliminations they must endure.

Emy explained in an Instagram post after the Season 37 finale aired that she was “so depressed” and “felt like a piece of s**t” before receiving a call from MTV’s The Challenge.

“I thought that everything was happening to me was a nightmare and all of a sudden , one day , I got an email from this incredible show and was SHOOK! I couldn’t believe it was real !! Angels 😇and my grandma listened to my prayers the entire time and my wishes were heard ?! From my attic in which I’m sitting everyday to The Challenge @mtv ???” she wrote in her caption.

She explained that she’d been bullied in school before and that she put a lot of pressure on herself to perform well on The Challenge.

“They gave me the chance, the opportunity so i had put a lot of pressure on my shoulders not to disappoint anyone ! I felt like I was a disappointment my entire life cause ppl in school bullied me a lot and I was so scared,” Emy shared.

“Some ppl call me a stupid child but I’m not , I’ve been through a lot and if I don’t talk a lot about it ,it doesn’t mean my life has been great ! I just don’t wanna make ppl sad cause I’m already crying a lot (bcuz i can’t hold myself but I’m workin on it k???),” she said, referring to the many crying scenes she had in Season 37.

She closed out her post by saying she felt she “won your hearts and did not disappoint anyone.”

“Thank you for everything !!! You have my heart I bow to you!” she wrote in the IG caption.

Castmates react to Emy’s IG post and season

Throughout the season, Emy had a few instances of drama with castmates but mostly became close with CT Tamburello, whom she called “Uncle CT,” and other veterans, including Tori Deal, Devin Walker, and Amanda Garcia.

Many of her Spies, Lies & Allies castmates stopped by her IG post to show their support after her excellent rookie season.

“Love you sister SO f****n proud of you ❤️,” Amanda Garcia wrote in the comments.

Pic credit: @emyalupei/Instagram

Spies, Lies & Allies finalist Tori Deal called Emy the “rookie of the year” following her performance in The Challenge Season 37.

Pic credit: @emyalupei/Instagram

Fellow Season 37 rookie Corey Lay referred to Emy as a “rockstar” in a comment he left for his castmate.

Pic credit: @emyalupei/Instagram

Josh Martinez nearly reached the final but ultimately lost in elimination to castmate Kyle Christie. He expressed his support for Emy, saying he was also proud of her.

Pic credit: @emyalupei/Instagram

After a strong rookie season, will Emy Alupei return to continue defying expectations in The Challenge Season 38? One would think she’s a top candidate for the next season of MTV’s show, but it remains to be seen.

Viewers can hear more about Emy’s thoughts on Season 37 when MTV airs the upcoming Spies, Lies & Allies season reunion on Wednesday, December 22.

The Challenge airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.