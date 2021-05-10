Emmanuel Acho is ‘open to hosting’ The Bachelor if Chris Harrison doesn’t return

Emmanuel Acho is reportedly interested in taking over the hosting position for The Bachelor and its subsequent spinoffs if Chris Harrison does not return to the series. Pic credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin

Emmanuel Acho is reportedly “open to hosting” The Bachelor if Chris Harrison doesn’t return to the ABC reality dating series.

In a new interview with the hosts of The View, Emmanuel spoke to panelist Meghan McCain and addressed rumors regarding a future Bachelor hosting gig.

“I absolutely would be open to hosting The Bachelor,” he said.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“I think it’s a matter of ‘how does The Bachelor currently need help?’ ” Emmanuel clarified.

Emmanuel is the host of a YouTube series called Uncomfortable Conversations With A Black Man, where white people were given a nonjudgmental space to ask questions about race and racism. This series was very important during a time when the country was experiencing one of its deepest racial divides in recent history.

Emmanuel told Meghan and her fellow hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, Joy Behar, and Sara Haines he thinks he could be of some help to move the franchise forward on the issue of race.

Love The Bachelor as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

Acho explained how he could assist Bachelor Nation

Emmanuel Acho sat down with Matt James for The Bachelor: After the Final Rose to discuss race and other issues pertinent to his season as the star of the series. Pic credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin

The former football player turned bestselling author said there are many ways Bachelor Nation could move forward to become a more inclusive place for all.

“I think the franchise realizes it needs help both on-camera and exploring diversity better on-camera, but probably more importantly, behind the scenes,” he said.

“How is the story being told?” Emmanuel asked.

“The producers really carry so much more weight than the talent because are the ones who are telling the story and are trying to adequately represent the talent to the nation. It’s something I would be open to doing,” he said, addressing the way he could help the show moving forward.

Chris Harrison reportedly wants to return as host

Chris Harrison stepped back from The Bachelor franchise after he seemingly defended former contestant Rachael Kirkconnell against racist imagery. He did not host the show’s After the Final Rose special.

“I am an imperfect man, I made a mistake and I own that,” Chris said in an interview with GMA anchor Michael Strahan. “I believe that mistake doesn’t reflect who I am or what I stand for. I am committed to progress, not just for myself, also for the franchise. And this is a franchise that has been a part of my life for the better part of 20 years and I love it.”

Chris said that since his comments, he has sought out leading scholars, teachers, faith leaders to help him become more educated. “I plan to be back and I want to be back. And I think this franchise can be an important beacon of change,” Chris said as reported by People Magazine.

He elaborated by claiming that he knows change is felt, not just by him, but by many others. He shared that they are excited and willing to do the work to show that progress. “This interview is not the finish line,” he added. “There is much more work to be done. And I am excited to be a part of that change.”

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.