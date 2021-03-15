Emmanuel Acho calls hosting After The Final Rose ‘the most stressful thing I’ve ever had to do’

Emmanuel Acho explains his stressful experience filming After The Final Rose. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelor’s After The Final Rose host Emmanuel Acho explains how challenging hosting the intense season finale special was.

Emmanuel uploaded an Instagram post on Monday, March 15 celebrating the upcoming Bachelor finale.

In the pic, Emmanuel poses on the After The Final Rose stage wearing a plaid patterned suit accented with a red turtleneck underneath.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Emmanuel announced that the night he hosts The Bachelor has finally come.

He added that while it was a challenging experience, he hopes his efforts will have been worth it.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

“This was by far the most stressful thing I’ve ever had to do, but I hope I honored and served y’all well,” he wrote in the caption.

He then teases that he initiated conversations that have never been had on national TV before.

“Prepare to witness conversations you’ve never heard on linear television, so buckle up and tune in! After the Final Rose,” he enthused.

He also added that he’ll be posting behind-the-scenes content on his social media.

Emmanuel takes Chris Harrison’s spot as ATFR host

As viewers know, Chris Harrison typically hosts every aspect of The Bachelor and its spin-offs. However, Chris temporarily stepped down as host following a controversial interview with Rachel Lindsay.

During the interview, he defended Bachelor frontrunner Rachael Kirkconnell after she was exposed for posting pictures that were offensive.

After receiving immense backlash, Chris decided to step down just before ATFR was filmed.

This left The Bachelor in need for a finale host. The network reportedly first reached out to Rachel Lindsay but she turned the gig down.

The franchise then announced they’d be picking an outsider rather than an alum to step in as host.

Emmanuel Acho, FS1 host and author of Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man, was then announced as the ATFR host.

What to expect from After The Final Rose

After The Final Rose, as Chris Harrison would normally tease, will likely be one of the most dramatic of all times.

Emmanuel will likely lead important conversations regarding race as The Bachelor is expected to step up its diversity efforts following the recent controversy.

In a recent preview, Emmanuel has a vulnerable conversation with Matt about feeling pressure as the first Black Bachelor lead.

Additionally, Matt and Rachael will appear on TV for the first time since the controversy surrounding Rachael broke.

While both have made separate statements, they will have to face each other and speak on these issues.

According to spoilers about how the rest of this season goes, this conversation will likely be very intense and emotionally-charged.

Viewers will just have to tune in to see how it goes.

The Bachelor finale airs at 8/7c on ABC.