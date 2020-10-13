Emily Simpson says Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 was ‘better’ without Vicki and Tamra

Second season alum Emily Simpson is dishing about the upcoming premiere of Real Housewives of Orange County.

And, she’s not missing OGs Tamra Judge or Vicki Gunvalson.

As a matter of fact, it seems Emily quite enjoyed not having the popular OC reality stars on the show this season.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The long-running cast members handed in their peaches last season.

And while some fans were happy to see them go, others couldn’t imagine the show without two-thirds of the former Tres Amigas.

Bravo recently released a trailer for Season 14, and it wasn’t very impressive.

But according to newbie Emily–who has never gotten along with Tamra or Vicki–the season was better without them.

Is RHOC better without the OGs?

Emily recently sat down with E! News to discuss the upcoming season, and she’s clearly not missing the OGs.

When dishing about their absence from the show, Emily said, “For me, I think it’s better. And I don’t mean that as disrespect towards them…I think that they were on the show for a long period of time, and I just think the show has to evolve.”

She continued, “And that means that you have to have new people and you have to keep it moving forward, and I feel like the relationships are more authentic and more real because I feel like when someone has been on the show as long as those two have, I think a lot of things get manipulated and contrived.”

The mother of three also told the media outlet that RHOC is more authentic now that Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson are gone.

Emily says newbie Elizabeth Vargas is a great addition

Along with Emily, the RHOC Season 14 cast will consist of Kelly Dodd, Shannon Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Braunwyn Windham-Burke.

However, there’s also a new housewife in Orange County, Elizabeth Lyn Vargas, who Simpson says is a “Great addition to add more fun and more layers to the mix.”

“I think she fits in well, and I think she’s really established relationships with some of the women, but I think she also ruffles feathers and causes some problems,” notes the 44-year-old.

The reality TV personality also dished on the challenges of filming the season in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A few weeks into filming, the country went into lockdown, and the network halted production.

Nonetheless, Simpson says, “We had a lot of challenges, but I tell you we did the best we could, and I think it’s gonna be a good season, even considering what we had to deal with.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County returns Wednesday, October 14 at 9/8c on Bravo.