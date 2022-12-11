Emily Simpson reveals ‘best’ thing she’s learned from RHOC

Emily Simpson revealed what she found out about herself during filming. Pic credit: @rhoc_emilysimpson/Instagram

Emily Simpson is back for another round of drama on Season 17 of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

This will be the brunette’s fifth season on the show, as she joined as a newbie during Season 13.

The return of Tamra Judge is happening, and while Emily filmed with her before, it seems Season 17 changed Tamra’s perception of her.

Filming takes a lot out of someone, especially during weeks and weeks of drama.

The reality TV star has been honest about her journey and the ups and downs she battled. Emily’s marital drama with Shane Simpson played out on screen, as did her broken relationship and reconciliation with her mom.

Sign up for our newsletter!

During an AMA on her Instagram Stories, Emily was asked about one thing she learned about herself while on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

She replied, “That I am way stronger than I ever thought possible.”

Pic credit: @rhoc_emilysimpson/Instagram

Did Emily Simpson debut a Season 17 confessional look?

During her AMA, Emily Simpson used a photo of herself with a green screen behind her. Typically, those are used for filming confessionals, which have been happening for a few weeks.

This season will be a big change, according to rumors about what viewers can expect. It’s being said that Season 17 is reminiscent of earlier seasons of The Real Housewives of Orange County when the drama was juicy and the storylines were good.

In the photo, Emily had her hair done and was in full glam. She had a headband in her hair and soft curls that fell to her shoulders. A black dress appears to be what the busty brunette chose to film in, which fit perfectly with the pearl earrings and the dazzled headband.

When will Season 17 of The Real Housewives of Orange County return?

As of now, there is no official date for the return of The Real Housewives of Orange County. There’s speculation it will be sometime in early 2023.

In years past, it has returned all over the place. From mid-summer to winter, and this year, it’s back to the winter and spring airing schedules.

The return of Tamra Judge is huge, and the addition of Taylor Armstrong is a big deal. She is the first housewife to cross over and join another city, but she likely won’t be the last.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.