Taylor Armstrong shares flashback to last season on RHOBH as she moves to RHOC

RHOBH alum Taylor Armstrong will make Bravo history as the first Housewife to jump cities. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/PeterWest/Acepixs

Taylor Armstrong is starting fresh.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 51, is beginning a new chapter with a different franchise: The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Armstrong was an original cast member of RHOBH when it premiered in 2010. She left after the third season but has appeared as a guest on the franchise many times over the years.

With her move to Orange County, Armstrong will make Bravo history as the first-ever Housewife to jump between franchises.

This week, in honor of throwback Thursday, Armstrong took to Instagram to share a few memories from her last season as a Beverly Hills Housewife.

“My last season on #RHOBH,” Armstrong wrote in the caption. “The memories.”

Taylor Armstrong shares RHOBH TBT ahead of move to Orange County

Armstrong’s earliest days on the Bravo franchise were shadowed by tragedy.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In July 2011, just ahead of season two, Armstrong filed for divorce from her then-husband, venture capitalist Russell Armstrong.

Just a month later, Russell died by suicide.

Taylor went on to film season three of the franchise, but left shortly thereafter, citing her late ex’s death as the primary reason.

“I went through so much trauma when I was on Beverly Hills,” Armstrong recently told People.

But now, she’s moving forward. On RHOC, Armstrong continued, “I’m getting to have such a fresh perspective of just being with the ladies and having fun and speaking my truth and not being concerned about what it’s like to actually go home at the end of the day.”

It feels “freeing,” Armstrong added, “to just be like, ‘Here’s who I am.’ People are going to get to know a different side of me.”

RHOBH alum Taylor Armstrong makes Bravo return

It’s been a long and winding road back to Bravo-lebrity status for the RHOBH alum.

In April 2014, Armstrong married attorney John Bluher. The couple now reside in Orange County, along with Taylor and Russell’s daughter Kennedy.

In June, Armstrong made her return to reality TV on season two of Peacock’s The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. Armstrong starred alongside RHOC favorites Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge, as well as one-time RHOBC castmate Brandi Glanville.

Earlier this month, Judge celebrated the news of Armstrong’s move to RHOC, writing on Instagram: “Not only am I returning to RHOC for season 17 but my girl Taylor Armstrong is joining me along for the ride.”

“Double the trouble coming your way.”