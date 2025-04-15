Emily Balch confuses MAFS fans with wedding photos of Brennan Shoykhet

Emily Balch had us scratching our heads over a batch of photos she shared.

The snaps showed Emily in her wedding dress, smiling happily beside her now ex-husband, Brennan Shoykhet.

The confusing post has plenty of people in the comments questioning why she posted a carousel of wedding day snaps featuring Brennan.

Everyone who watched Married at First Sight Season 17 saw the former couple’s tumultuous marriage play out.

At first, Brennan was the villain in the story, but toward the end of the season, the tide turned, and so did fans of the show.

Brennan and Emily’s marriage ended before Decision Day, and there was no resolution when they met at the reunion.

Since then, Emily has shared updates on their divorce, and that process was just as tumultuous as their short-lived marriage.

Emily Balch posts wedding day photos of Brennan Shoykhet

Emily and Brennan did not part ways on friendly terms, so why is she posting images from their wedding?

The MAFS Season 17 alum surprised everyone with her latest Instagram post, sharing photos and behind-the-scenes moments from her wedding to Brennan.

The first snap showed Emily in her white dress with a white fur coat and Brennan in his tuxedo as they smiled for the wedding portrait.

The last two snaps showed the bride and groom toasting their marriage, and one was a video of the duo holding hands and leaving the church after becoming man and wife.

The post comes two years after the couple tied the knot.

MAFS viewers are confused about Emily’s post

Emily’s Instagram post was seemingly a promo for all the vendors involved in the Season 17 wedding, starting with the wedding location, Lionsgate Event Center: The Dove House & Gatehouse.

She also highlighted the bridal boutique, the wedding dress designer, and the makeup artist who contributed to the special day.

“A little late, but worth the wait! #BridalGlam for #WeddingDay ✨ 👰🏼‍♀️ (Working on getting the exact tag for the dress, but I tagged a similar one.” Emily noted in her post.

“The Gia Wedding Dress by @morileeofficial as part of “The Other White Dress” collection and I got her from @amandasbridal 🩷.”

Meanwhile, people were confused about why Brennan was included in the post since he has been dating a new woman for quite some time and is not on friendly terms with Emily.

“Noooo shade but why post? Just curious,” wrote a curious commenter.

“Are you back together???” questioned someone else.

An Instagram user exclaimed, “Why have the guy in pic?”

Another added, “Why are you posting this?” Doesn’t he have a gf anyway now? So weird.”

Is it weird that Emily posted photos of her ex-husband from their wedding day? Sound off in the comments below.

Married at First Sight is currently on hiatus on Lifetime.