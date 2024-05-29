MAFS star Emily Balch gives update on her divorce from Brennan Shoykhet

Emily Balch is opening up about her failed stint on Season 17 of Married at First Sight, which ended in a tumultuous split from husband Brennan Shoykhet.

The blonde beauty spilled all the tea about her time on the show in a recent chat, including what the situation is between her and Brennan today.

The last time we saw the duo together was at the reunion, and tensions were at an all-time high.

Emily wanted nothing to do with her ex at that time, and despite Brennan’s apology, nothing was resolved between them.

We already know there’s zero chance of a reconciliation between the exes, but now that some time has passed, were they able to make peace?

Subscribe to our Married at First Sight newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Emily answered that question during her first interview since the season ended, and that’s not all she talked about.

MAFS star Emily Balch discusses her relationship with her Brennan Shoykhet

Emily had a lengthy chat with the Denver publication, Westword, and not surprisingly, her marriage to Brennan was a topic of conversation.

The MAFS star confessed that nothing much has changed between her and her ex since the reunion, telling the publication that they “don’t speak.”

Emily said he reached out to her after the heated Season 17 reunion to see if they could talk and finally get some closure on their marriage.

However, she responded, “No, I got closure at the reunion. Anytime next you want to talk to me should be through your lawyer.”

That’s the only thing Emily said no to during her interaction with Brennan. She revealed that he was trying to get an annulment instead of a divorce, and she refused that suggestion as well.

“I said, ‘No, I want a divorce, considering that you told all of America divorce isn’t an option, and it’s the only option you gave us,'” responded Emily. “Now, everything’s through our lawyers, and hopefully, I’ll be able to put him in the past.”

Brennan wants to annul his marriage to Emily

Emily has expressed her desire to get a divorce, not an annulment, but that’s not yet set in stone.

“Yeah, as of today, that’s the plan. We’ll see what progresses,” said the MAFS star, who noted that she doesn’t want to complicate the process, “I just truly want this done.”

However, Brennan also has to agree on their course of action, and for now, it’s unclear what the 28-year-old will do now that Emily has rejected his idea to get their marriage annulled.

“Hopefully, he’s going to oblige because I don’t want to go to court,” Emily admitted to the media outlet. “But we’ll see. I never know with him. Obviously, I don’t trust him.”

Married at First Sight is currently on hiatus.