Emily and Sasha from 90 Day Fiance expecting second child together — David will be a big brother

Emily from Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance just announced that she and her husband Sasha are expecting their second child in January of 2022, meaning their first child together, David, will be a big brother.

This will be Emily’s second child, but will be David’s fourth since he has two other sons with two other women back in Russia.

The couple made headlines recently for their decision to move back to Russia amid US and Russia relations making it difficult for Sasha’s other children to travel to the United States to visit, so it looks like Emily will be giving birth in Russia again.

The couple moved from Sasha’s home country during their time on 90 Day Fiance so that he could meet Emily’s family and they could try and start a life in the Pacific Northwest.

When the couple announced their plans were changing and they were moving back to Russia, they also said it was because they haven’t been spending time with Emily’s family like they intended to due to the coronavirus pandemic, so their decision to move was made easier.

Emily revealed the news of her second pregnancy on Instagram

It appears that Emily wasn’t planning on announcing the news of their second pregnancy so soon, but said that Sasha posted a picture of their son David wearing a shirt saying, “Promoted to Big Brother” to his Instagram story.

Emily said, “I was going to wait a little longer to announce, but since my husband posted this pic in his story for me, why not now It is true! We are expecting a baby in January 2022.”

Emily’s Instagram photo featuring her announcement of a second child.

Emily and Sasha appeared on 90 Day Fiance: Self Quarantined where they dealt with an illness Sasha had that was not COVID-19 related. The quality time they were able to spend together with their son was also highlighted.

Sasha and Emily made it past the viewer skepticism

90 Day Fiance fans were not impressed by Sasha at first and thought that his cold treatment of Emily and questionable track record with exes and children was shady.

Emily’s family shared the same sentiment and Emily’s sister was the driving force behind not thinking he was good enough for Emily.

They proved everyone wrong, however, and have been thriving in their marriage in America since appearing on the show.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus.