One fashion account on Instagram accused Elizabeth Vargas of wearing a fake Chanel shirt in Wednesday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

@therealbadfashions posted a screengrab of Elizabeth wearing the shirt in her car.

In the picture, Elizabeth wore a white, plunging button-down shirt. The shirt had matching pockets on each side. The left side read “CHA” while the right side read “NEL.”

While the account owner admitted they hadn’t watched the series yet, they had multiple fans point out this alleged fashion faux pas.

“Apparently, this new housewife was married to a billionaire and has an amazing house, yet multiple people DM’d me about this particular top,” @therealbadfashions wrote in the caption.

“Thanks to my lovely follower who sent me these shots of an apparent fake Chanel top.”

The account owner confessed that basically everything about the Chanel top Elizabeth wore screamed “fake.”

“Ok well there’s a lot wrong,” the account admitted. “Pretty much everything. The lettering, the style, the length, the buttons, etc.”

Fans agreed with the fashion expert and wondered how the clearly wealthy Housewife ended up with an allegedly fake Chanel shirt.

Elizabeth’s current financial situation

Elizabeth is living a life of luxury.

As she states in her tagline, “I earned my money the old-fashioned way, marrying it, then making more.”

While she was in a billion-dollar marriage for 20 years, she recently divorced her husband and is focused on making her own money.

However, Elizabeth hinted that she might not be thriving financially as much as she used to be.

She had shared on an Instagram story that her company, Edge Music, may be in financial trouble.

“It’s not quite a failure yet, but it’s on its way,” she wrote. “I’m gonna pivot my life to a new direction to generate revenue.”

On the most recent RHOC episode, she confessed to her family that she needs to fix her spending habits, to which they all agreed she could cut back on shopping.

How Elizabeth’s marriage lead to wealth

Elizabeth just joined RHOC, but she has already become one of the fascinating aspects of the season.

Her rags-to-riches story enamored fans. She explained on the show that she met her wealthy husband when she was in college.

American Seafoods CEO Bernt Bodal whisked her off into a life of luxury. The Norwegian businessman has a net worth of $200 million.

The couple got divorced in 2017. Bernt had an affair that led to pregnancy outside of the marriage. Elizabeth also hinted the marriage felt constrained, and the lifestyle she was thrust into made her feel like she couldn’t be her true self.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays 9/8c on Bravo.