Elizabeth Vargas had a panic attack on RHOC after talking about childhood religious abuse

New Real Housewives of Orange County star Elizabeth Lyn Vargas is finally opening up about her life.

And she has some deep dark secrets to reveal about her childhood.

The newbie has been a mystery to both fans and even her own castmates since Season 15 premiered.

Sign up for our newsletter!

While she talked about having lots of money, it seems there was a lot of smoke and mirrors regarding her life.

However, the RHOC women got fed up with the secrets and Braunwyn Windham-Burke decided to do a bit of investigation.

Braunwyn’s search didn’t reveal her castmate’s childhood ordeal of being in a religious cult.

But Elizabeth shared the traumatic details during a cast trip and had a panic attack while talking about her life.

Read More The OG of the OC is leaving RHOC: Vicki Gunvalson quits Real Housewives of Orange County

Elizabeth talks about childhood religious abuse

Elizabeth was all set to confront her castmate after finding out that she was digging up dirt about her past.

But as Elizabeth and Braunwyn went on a walk together, the new RHOC star was overwhelmed with emotion and had a panic attack during their trek

Vargas had quite a bit to get off her chest and she spilled the beans about her traumatic childhood.

“I mean I’m gonna tell you this, but like I’m not ready to tell many people this,” confessed Elizabeth. “I was raised in a very, very religious situation, where I was told to absolutely not open my mouth or tell the truth about what was happening.”

She continued tearfully, “And I have a very, very hard issue with stopping the compartmentalization cause I grew up in this horrible situation, So I don’t let people get to know me. I throw big parties, no one really knows me…”

She told Braunwyn, “And I don’t wanna live that way anymore.”

While Windham-Burke reassured her castmate that she doesn’t have to live that way anymore, the confession was overwhelming for Elizabeth.

Elizabeth has a panic attack after revealing her past

Spilling the beans about her past proved too much for the Real Housewives of Orange County star.

Elizabeth revealed even more about her childhood and later admitted that she needs help to heal from her trauma.

“I was always scared for my life because we were always beaten so bad that I thought for sure I was gonna die one day of it,” shared Elizabeth in her confessional.

But after revealing her dark past to her castmate, she spiraled and soon had a full-blown pain attack.

Braunwyn took control of the situation and helped to calm down the RHOC newbie.

The dramatic scene was a welcome change for fans who felt as if they have not gotten to know Elizabeth very well since the season started.

Hopefully, this is just the start of the reality TV personality opening up about her life and giving fans more insight into who she really is.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.