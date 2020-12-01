Elizabeth Lyn Vargas teases ‘intense revelation’ about her past which is yet to air on RHOC

The newest Real Housewives of Orange County housewife, Elizabeth Lyn Vargas, has certainly brought a new element to the existing cast.

Not only is she opinionated, just like the other cast members, but she’s also quite open when it comes to sharing tidbits of her personal life.

Speaking on The Daily Dish podcast, Elizabeth teased about what fans can expect from her storyline for the remainder of her debut season.

Elizabeth teases a “very intense” revelation still to come in Season 15

During her conversation with the podcast’s co-host, Megan Sagura, Elizabeth revealed that there’s more to come for her this season.

“People are gonna, they’re starting to get to know you, they’re gonna continue to get to know you this year. But is there anything that you sort of want fans to know about you as they’re watching you?” Megan asks.

“Life’s like a box of chocolates, you never know if you’re going to get a nut and I’m here for ya” Elizabeth chuckles in response. “Let me see, get to know me. You know I have a very interesting past growing up in the midwest, and there’s going to be some things on the show that are going to be very intense.”

“And I just hope that, you know, when people listen to my story they learn from it and they take from it. They’re gonna judge it no matter what, but I just want people to learn from my story and really take it to heart. And if it helps anybody then that’s great,” she continued.

Elizabeth gets real about her divorce from Bernt Bodal

Also during the conversation, Elizabeth confessed that the RHOC housewife that she’s closest to is Emily Simpson.

She further explained that she thinks that might be due to the fact that she’s used to being surrounded by lawyers thanks to her divorce.

Megan then followed up by asking if Elizabeth had recently heard from her ex-husband since the show started to air.

“Oh my god, I just heard from him and I have a nightmare a-brewin’. So, you know, he said he’s gonna be nice to me but, you know, throughout my divorce he’s proven otherwise. So, frankly, the gag order is coming and I can’t wait for the new one. Stick the sock in my mouth and make me swallow it,” she stated.

In other news, Elizabeth also confirmed she has started having sex with her current boyfriend, Jimmy, now that her divorce has been finalized.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.