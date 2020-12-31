The Real Housewives of Orange County recap: The unmasking of Elizabeth Vargas

On Wednesday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Shannon Beador returned home to quarantine with her daughters after testing positive for COVID-19.

Her boyfriend John decided to stay at his place since he tested negative. Shannon quickly reprimanded her daughters for the disorderly state of their home. Gina Kirschenheiter and Kelly Dodd went fly-fishing.

Karma’s a b***h

Kelly Dodd received a call from a nurse notifying her that she was in close contact with someone that had tested positive for COVID-19.

She was told to socially isolate for 14 days.

“I’ve always been kinda laissez-faire with this virus but now, it’s hitting close to home. It’s really starting to make me think that this is a real thing, and now I’m gettin’ worried,” said Kelly.

Three’s a crowd

Braunwyn Windham-Burke revealed to Emily Simpson that her “friend” Shari moved in with her and her husband during quarantine to keep her sane. Braunwyn admitted that she loved Shari and noted that her husband, Sean, was jealous of Shari’s relationship with his wife. Emily questioned if Braunwyn should be sharing herself with Shari if her husband didn’t like it.

In her confessional, Braunwyn said that her sexual fantasies did not include her husband. Gina said in hers that Braunwyn had said that she preferred women sexually.

Elizabeth Lyn Vargas told Kelly, Gina and Braunwyn that she grew up in a religious cult where she was repeatedly molested. Gina asked if she was molested by “many men” and Elizabeth confirmed that she was. She said in her confessional that the cult controlled every person on the property and that no one was allowed to leave.

Elizabeth also talked about her childhood with her boyfriend, Jimmy, who was supportive and understanding. He told her that she was one of the most beautiful people he’s ever met. Elizabeth was relieved that she opened up about her past.

Shane Simpson came home from the hospital. Emily discussed her fear of him dying from COVID-19 and having to raise her children alone. She noted her new-found appreciation for a normal life with his return home.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.