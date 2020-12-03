Kelly Dodd says she now understands the importance of wearing a mask, RHOC star gives update on her mom after ICU release

Kelly Dodd says she was “misinformed” about the importance of masks at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The star has made plenty of controversial comments in the past year about the pandemic. These comments included calling people “sheep” for following COVID-19 guidelines.

Now, Kelly tells Andy Cohen that she understands “the science behind it.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kelly says she understands why masks are important now

Speaking to Andy Cohen in a segment on Watch What Happens Live, Kelly confessed that she was misinformed about the importance of masks when the pandemic began.

Reading a fan question, Andy said, “When you said over and over that COVID was the flu, and ‘ain’t no one dying in Orange County’, do you now finally acknowledge we should be wearing masks for public safety purposes now that your mom was just was in ICU with COVID?”

Kelly responded by confessing that she didn’t know the importance masks played.

“Well at first I was misinformed,” she confessed.

Read More Elizabeth Vargas broke down on RHOC, admitted that she regrets filing for divorce from Bernt Bodal

“You guys have to realize this was, like, back in January when this happened and I was misinformed. I didn’t realize not wearing a mask…I hate it. I’m claustrophobic. I can’t stand wearing a mask and, you know, now I understand the science behind it.”

She then admitted that she now wears a mask.

“I am ready, able, and willing to wear a mask. And I know that it’s important because I don’t want to get sick and I don’t want to get others sick. So, I’m just a human being. I make mistakes,” she said.

Kelly talks about her mom being in ICU

Andy then asked Kelly how her mother, Bobbi, is doing. Last month, it was confirmed that Bobbi had contracted COVID at it landed the 71-year-old in ICU.

“Well, my mom and I are estranged right now. We got in a fight. I found out that she had COVID and [was in] ICU through, my older brother didn’t even know, through Instagram,” she said.

“My brother [Eric] put that out there,” she explained.

“He couldn’t even call me or my brother to tell us that my mom was in ICU with COVID. I ended up talking to her at Thanksgiving and she is doing fine. She’s at home.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.