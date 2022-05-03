Elizabeth Potthast shares video update about pregnancy with 90 Day Fiance fans

90 Day Fiance fans heard from Elizabeth Potthast with a pregnancy update. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Elizabeth Potthast announced last month that she and her husband Andrei Castravet were expecting their second child together.

Elizabeth gave a progress update as she shared her experience at 18 weeks.

As they sat in the doctor’s office, Elizabeth showed her belly and Andrei to the camera as a song played in the background.

Elizabeth and Andrei were initially featured on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance, followed by Seasons 4-6 of Happily Ever After?. The couple has also made appearances on 90 Day Diaries and 90 Day Bares All.

Elizabeth Potthast shares pregnancy update with 90 Day Fiance fans

Elizabeth brought 90 Day Fiance fans to her doctor’s visit with Andrei Castravet through a video on Instagram.

A song played in the background as Elizabeth showed off her baby bump and a clip of when the doctor came in to let them hear the baby’s heartbeat.

In the caption of the Instagram post, Elizabeth talked about how she was feeling now that she’s 18 weeks along.

Elizabeth described, “Baby Castravet update! 18 weeks & counting! Baby is healthy and growing! Starting to feel some of those sweet little flutters. Finding out the gender so soon. Cannot wait (heart eyes emoji) any guesses?”

Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet have become staples of the 90 Day Fiance franchise

Elizabeth and Andrei’s relationship, their growing family, and tensions among them and Elizabeth’s family have been at the center of their storylines throughout their time within the 90 Day Fiance franchise.

Viewers watched Elizabeth and Andrei work on their cross-cultural marriage, run into issues with Elizabeth’s family, and try to overcome many obstacles that have stood in their way.

Most recently, on 90 Day Diaries, fans found out that they planned on moving into their own curated townhome and that Andrei was still successfully working with Elizabeth’s dad Chuck.

No mention was made of Elizabeth’s connection to the rest of her family amid the Potthast family brawl from Season 6 of Happily Ever After?.

Season 3 of 90 Day Diaries also featured patriarch Chuck as he opened up about his experience with bladder cancer and how it has affected his confidence and dating life.

Chuck received overwhelming support from the 90 Day community for opening up about the sensitive topic.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c and Discovery+.