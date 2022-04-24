90 Day Fiance: Elizabeth Potthast flaunts her baby bump poolside with daughter Eleanor

Elizabeth Potthast flaunts her baby bump at 16 weeks. Pic credit: @elizabethpotthast/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Elizabeth Potthast has recently posted a pic of her and her daughter Eleanor, with a special guest being her growing baby bump.

Elizabeth is beyond ecstatic to share her pregnancy journey with her fans.

Elizabeth flaunts her baby bump

Elizabeth has consistently been glowing since recently revealing her pregnancy. Since the reveal, Elizabeth has been more open about her pregnancy and documenting her experience along the way.

Elizabeth and Andrei’s first pregnancy was documented on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? However, it is still unknown if the two will be able to document their second pregnancy experience on the show.

Elizabeth and Andrei have made much progress in their relationship, and this pregnancy seems to be going smoothly for Elizabeth.

Elizabeth is now 16 weeks pregnant; she posted this photo on her Instagram.

Elizabeth Captioned the photo by saying, “baby bump, and my baby. [sad face emoji, pregnancy emoji, and heart emoji]”

Some fans are ecstatic to see that Elizabeth is pregnant and even share their pregnancy wins

Many fans of 90 Day Fiance are ecstatic and equally happy to see Elizabeth pregnant with her second child.

Many fans commented on her Instagram post, sharing their own stories and sending congratulations.

One fan commented, “Perfect age difference for your kiddos [red heart emoji] My boys are 3 years apart, and it’s wonderful, exhausting but wonderful [two blue heart emojis]”

Another fan empathized with Elizabeth and shared her pregnancy bliss.

The fan said, “Congratulations! I’m also 16 weeks [red heart emoji]”

Some fans chose to give very backhanded compliments to Elizabeth.

The fans honed in on the fact that possible retouches were made to her photo. However, they tried to make it seem like their comment was very complimentary to Elizabeth.

One fan said, “Beautifu….l but why always holding the belly? We all know you’re pregnant!”

Other fans were not pleased by this comment and came to Elizabeth’s rescue.

One fan replied to this comment, saying, “why the backhanded comment? [eye roll emoji]”

Another fan followed up and said, “Because she can. Why do you care?”

It seems as though Elizabeth has more supporters than haters surrounding the news of her pregnancy.

As the weeks go on, fans will hopefully be able to see Elizabeth’s pregnancy progression, despite the harsh comments that she may receive.

