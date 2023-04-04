Elizabeth Potthast and her mini-me are all about the ‘pool vibes’

Elizabeth Potthast and her family live in Florida, where things can get pretty hot, so it’s not surprising that they’re at the pool as often as possible.

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star’s latest snap showed her all dressed up in a stylish swimsuit, with daughter Eleanor by her side.

It was all about the “pool vibes” for the mother-daughter duo, who both opted for bright colors.

Elizabeth donned a patterned one-piece with a sheer teal coverup with lace details, and she added a wide-brimmed hat.

Little Eleanor wanted some shade from the sun as well, so she wore a pink hat and a floral swimsuit. Elizabeth posed barefoot as she snapped a mirror selfie with her daughter before they headed to the pool.

It seems the boys were spending time by themselves, as there was no sign of Winston or Andrei Castravet in the snaps.

Elizabeth Potthast poses with her daughter Eleanor. Pic credit: @elizabethcastravet/Instagram

We know that little Winston loves the water after taking his first dip in the pool a few days ago.

Elizabeth captured the moment on video as they took the now six-month-old for a dip. The entire family joined in on the fun, and even Winston’s grandpa, Chuck Potthast, made an appearance.

Winston Leo Castravet is officially six months old

Today is a big day in the Castravet household, as the youngest in the family of four just turned six months old. It seems like only yesterday that they welcomed the infant into the world, but time goes by very fast.

Last week, Elizabeth shared that the following Tuesday, her baby would turn six months, and now the day is finally here. It’s still a bit early in the day, so we do not know what the TLC star and her husband have planned for the milestone occasion.

We know that the Castravets love to celebrate the major moments, so we do not doubt that they’ll do something special for baby Winston.

In the meantime, we have a cute photo of Winston looking very grown up in his little shirt and shorts. The happy baby was caught mid-laugh as his mama held him in her arms while snapping a selfie.

“JUST A BIG HAPPY MAN!” wrote Elizabeth on her Instagram Story.

Elizabeth Potthast poses with her son Winston Leo Castravet. Pic credit: @elizabethcastravet/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Elizabeth Potthast models stylish fits from Temu

A few days ago, Elizabeth introduced her 847,000 Instagram followers to Temu, and she modeled some stylish pieces during a try-on haul.

“@temu has been my jam lately! 🛒✨ I am obsessed with this app! Excellent quality clothing, fast shipping within 5 days!” she wrote in the post.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus on TLC.