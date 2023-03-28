Elizabeth Potthast has gotten her pre-baby body back, only months after giving birth to her son Winston, and she recently went on a shopping spree for some new garbs.

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star showed off her newest purchases from Temu as she modeled a range of stylish pieces in the try-on haul.

The first photo in the carousel showed Elizabeth in a figure-hugging leopard print dress and heels as she checked out herself in the mirror.

The mom of two was all glammed up in the next photo, rocking a long, sequin dress with a thigh-high slit. She styled the formal outfit with her hair in a low bun and rocked a bright red lip.

There were some casual pieces in the mix as well. She rocked distressed jeans in black and blue, and in the last photo, Elizabeth donned a fashionable two-piece set from the brand.

Elizabeth is the latest TLC star to promote Temu, as Loren Brovarnik is also an ambassador for the new fashion retailer and has done a similar fashion haul on social media.

Elizabeth Potthast is obsessed with Temu

Elizabeth noted that the post was sponsored, but she also told her 847,000 Instagram that she loves the clothing that she purchased from Temu.

“@temu has been my jam lately! 🛒✨ I am obsessed with this app! Excellent quality clothing, fast shipping within 5 days! I can’t believe what I’ve been finding on here and I’m not just talking about clothes!” she wrote.

The reality TV personality also shared a 30% discount code, “off7857” and noted that Temu also offers free shipping and returns.

Temu is the newest fashion retailer on the block, offering heavily discounted items from thousands of merchants.

There is a wide variety of items on the website, including appliances, tools, household items, beauty and skincare products, pet and office supplies, industrial and commercial items, and so much more.

The website has lots of sales and discounts for the already cost-effective items, and there is also a Temu app for easier shopping.

90 Day Fiance star Elizabeth Potthast has a fresh new do

Despite being a busy mom, the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star is making time for herself.

She spent some time away from her babies, Eleanor and Winston, and her husband, Andrei Castravet, and made a trip to the salon. She then emerged with a fresh new do.

The 32-year-old snapped a car selfie and showed off her sleek hair in soft curls with blonde highlights in the front.

Elizabeth Potthast rocks a fresh new hairstyle. Pic credit: @elizabethcastravet/Instagram

Elizabeth posted the photo on her Instagram Story while sitting in her car and running her hands through her hair. She also confessed to feeling better after the touchup.

“HAIR REFRESHER. NOT A BETTER FEELING THAN GETTING YOUR HAIR DONE 🤤,” she wrote.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus on TLC.