Elizabeth Potthast and her husband Andrei Castravet made more memories with her kids over the weekend, and their latest excursion was a poolside getaway.

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? couple had a fun-filled day, and it was a celebratory one — marking baby Winston’s first dip in the pool.

Elizabeth captured all the best moments as they played in the water, and it wasn’t just Andrei and their daughter Eleanor who had a bit of fun with the toddler.

Elizabeth’s dad Chuck Potthast was also there to soak up the Florida sunshine and cool down in the pool with his family.

The video posted online, showed Elizabeth clad in a brown bikini and dark sunglasses while holding Winston, who was adorable in his little beach onesie and matching visor.

The mom of two sat in the pool with Winston on her lap, as he dipped his feet in the water.

The TLC star shared snapshots from the day out which showed Andrei taking his son for a dip in the pool after he got his feet wet and got more comfortable in the water.

Meanwhile, Eleanor was right beside her little brother having fun in her unicorn floaty.

In another snap, grandpa Chuck spent some quality time with Winston as well, holding the toddler and planting a big kiss on his cheek.

Elizabeth shared the sweet video with her 847,000 Instagram followers and lamented how fast her little boy is growing up.

“Winston’s first day in the pool today and I can’t handle it. How is my baby almost 6 months old already 😭😭✨✨ #reels #reeloftheday #winstonleo #momoftwo #6monthsold #6monthspp #boymama,” she captioned the post.

Elizabeth Potthast’s son Winston is growing up fast

It seemed like only yesterday that Winston was born, but as noted in Elizabeth’s caption, the toddler is almost six months old.

The littlest Castravet is meeting all his milestones, and a few days ago, the 32-year-old got emotional as he transitioned to his own bed.

Elizabeth shared the moment on social media earlier this month and dished about how much her little man was growing up, after turning five months old.

It was bittersweet for the second-time mom, who noted, “Tonight is the first night that Winston is in his big boy bed,” and admitted that she was sad about that.

“He’s a big boy now, and it was time, and I’m just feeling sad,” she confessed.

Elizabeth and Andrei welcomed baby Winston into the world on October 7, 2022, and he joined big sister Eleanor who turned four years old in January.

In a few days, Winston will officially turn six months old, and that will no doubt be another emotional moment for his mama — who already thinks her baby is growing up way too fast.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus on TLC.