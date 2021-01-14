Elizabeth Lyn Vargas thinks Braunwyn is exploiting her sexuality because ‘she wants to be famous’

Season 15 of The Real Housewives of Orange County has been a wild ride. And, so have the personal lives of the cast.

RHOC star Braunwyn Windham-Burke has arguably had the biggest year in terms of revelations and personal events. She admitted to her alcohol dependency and she also came out as a lesbian.

The RHOC cast’s newest Housewife, Elizabeth Lyn Vargas, has been open with her opinions on Braunwyn’s personal life. And, it seems that those opinions just keep coming.

Elizabeth doesn’t think Braunwyn should ‘exploit’ her sexuality

During an interview with Us Weekly, Elizabeth dished on Braunwyn’s coming out and revealed that she doesn’t agree with how Braunwyn’s gone about it.

Us Weekly Correspondent Christina Garibaldi asked Elizabeth, “Have you met Braunwyn’s girlfriend?”

“I have not,” Elizabeth admitted. “But, you know, if Braunwyn truly wants to be with a woman that’s her prerogative. But, I don’t really think you need to exploit it as much as she does.”

According to Elizabeth, being a lesbian is highly accepted so Braunwyn’s consistent displays with her girlfriend are unnecessary.

“To kind of come out and make it a big deal and to have photographers following you like as if you’re kissing and they were just random pictures. You know, to me it just was like – cuz I’ve messed around with women my whole – forever. I don’t sit there and exploit, ‘Oh, I’m a non-practicing bi[sexual].'” she continued.

“I just don’t appreciate what she’s doing for the LGBTQI[A+] community because it just seems like it’s too much. Like, it is what it is, quit making it a big deal because when someone makes it a big deal, it’s out there. It’s a big deal to a lot of people,” Elizabeth said.

She followed up with some advice for Braunwyn in terms of how she handles her coming out and sexuality.

“But, if it’s just not a big deal and it’s accepted, we can move on from it. Does that make sense at all?” She asked Christina.

“So, it’s almost like she’s kinda playing it up a little bit?” Christina asked.

“Yeah. And I just think, you know, is if you’re going to hurt your family and you’re going to abandon them for, you know, doing all the stuff you’re doing, don’t do it. Just do it privately. And then, do it – have some class, is all I wish she would have,” Elizabeth followed up.

She concluded by saying that she didn’t feel that Braunwyn handled this the right way and that she’s hindered others who want to come out.

“I just don’t agree with how she’s doing anything. So, I can’t tell you that I agree with it. So, you know, if she wants to be famous, well she got it.” Elizabeth said.

Elizabeth admits that she thinks Braunwyn is trying to do right by the community

“So you think that she’s just, she’s kind of doing this for fame a little bit?” Elizabeth is asked.

“Are you kidding me? Of course,” she responded. “But, you know, also, I do truly believe that she wants to help the community. Cuz she wants to help everybody.”

Elizabeth goes on to call Braunwyn a “puppet poster” or someone who likes to post about trending issues or topics, which she says Braunwyn has done in the past.

“What I did notice about this particular posting is that she’s stuck with it. So, there has to be some validity to her actually being bi-sexual at some capacity. She’s not a lesbian, but bi-sexual. She is whatever she is and I don’t even care at this point,” Elizabeth concluded.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.