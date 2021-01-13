Elizabeth Lyn Vargas thinks Braunwyn and Sean Burke should divorce, says their kids are ‘in turmoil’

Elizabeth Lyn Vargas has been very vocal about castmate Braunwyn Windham-Burke recently.

And it’s clear that the Real Housewives of Orange County newbie is not a fan of her co-star’s actions.

Elizabeth is just one of the many people bashing the mom-of-seven for how she’s been handling her marriage to Sean Burke.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Braunwyn has been all over the media flaunting her new relationship with her girlfriend Kris after coming out as gay.

However, despite moving on she’s made it clear that she wants to stay married to her husband, and have an open marriage.

But the RHOC star also raised eyebrows lately when she told fans on social media that she would be heartbroken if Sean fell in love with someone else and moved on.

Elizabeth spoke out about the double standard after her castmate made the comment and now she has a few more things to say about Windham-Burke’s relationship.

Elizabeth wants Braunwyn to let Sean go

The newest addition to the Real Housewives of Orange County cast recently sat down for a chat with US Weekly.

And Elizabeth did not hold back when dishing about her castmate’s marriage to Sean Burke.

“I think that they should divorce! Sean should move on and she should let him,” exclaimed Vargas.

The RHOC newbie then expressed a sentiment similar to what castmate Emily Simpson said some time ago.

The brunette beauty purported that Braunwyn is staying married to Sean because she wants him to keep maintaining her lifestyle.

And based on Elizabeth’s comment, she seems to also think that’s the reason her castmate wants to stay married.

“He’s gonna have to pay her bills anyway so she needs to just kind of let him go…” remarked Elizabeth.

She added, “Cause I’ve met Sean several times and he’s a wonderful human being. In fact, he loves her so much and it’s so heartbreaking to see her say she was never attracted to him…”

The 45-year-old shared that the situation reminds her of her own prior relationship, “Where it was okay for that person to have all the lovers they wanted but I had to stay home and take care of everything.”

Are the Burke kids in turmoil?

While talking with the media outlet, Elizabeth made it clear that she’s not on board with how Braunwyn has been handling her relationship with Sean.

“I don’t agree with how she’s handling it,” commented the reality TV personality. “They should divorce and then just live separate lives.”

She also made an eye-raising claim about how the couple’s seven kids are dealing in the midst of all the drama surrounding their parents.

“The kids are already in turmoil,” claimed the Real Housewives of Orange County star. “They went through alcoholism and now they’re going through abandonment …”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.