Emily Simpson thinks Braunwyn wants to stay married to Sean so he can keep maintaining her lifestyle

Braunwyn Windham-Burke is the most talked-about cast member on The Real Housewives of Orange County right now.

Her controversial marriage, her road to sobriety, and her recent coming out has given fans and her castmates plenty to talk about.

One such castmate is Emily Simpson, who’s had quite a bit to say about Windham-Burke this season.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The brunette beauty recently commented that her co-star’s sobriety journey is a storyline for TV.

And she also has an opinion about why Braunwyn does not want to get divorced from her husband Sean Burke, despite now being in a relationship with a woman.

Braunwyn wants to have her cake and eat it too

During a recent chat with the hosts of Access Online’s Housewives Nightcap, the mom-of-three delved into all the drama that’s been going on with the cast.

Since Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s life has been splattered all over the blogs lately, her situation was indeed a topic of conversation.

The 43-year-old recently shared on social media that despite having a girlfriend, she does not want her husband Sean Burke to date another woman.

The outrageous comment had everyone talking, and Simpson had something to say about it as well.

When asked if it was fair of Braunwyn to say she doesn’t want Sean to date, the RHOC star responded, “No, I mean absolutely not.”

She continued, “It’s the typical thing of having your cake and eating it too. I mean she wants to have a girlfriend, have her girlfriend come over, go on dates with her girlfriend, you know. Have paparazzi photos taken of her girlfriend..”

On a side note, Emily also suggested that the photos we’ve been seeing of Braunwyn and her girlfriend are staged.

“I will tell you I live in Orange County, there are not paparazzi on the beaches in Orange County,” she professed.

Why does Braunwyn want to stay married to Sean?

During the interview, the Real Housewives of Orange County star shared her own theory as to why Braunwyn wants to stay married to her husband.

“…I mean really, she wants Sean to pay the bills and to keep her lifestyle the same,” claimed Emily. “I mean let’s be honest. That’s why you don’t wanna get divorced, that’s why you don’t wanna move forward.”

The lawyer also threw some shade Braunwyn’s way. “And if you got divorced you would have to take care of your kids 5o percent of the time, and she doesn’t wanna do that either,” proclaimed Simpson.

“So of course.. she wants to stay…I mean I would wanna be married to Sean…I could hang out with all the other Housewives and not have any responsibility. It sounds like a plan to me.”

The 44-year-old also commented that Braunwyn was lucky to be married to a guy like Sean, “Because I don’t think there’s another man on the planet that would put up with that bulls**t.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.