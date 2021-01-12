Elizabeth Lyn Vargas hopes second season on RHOC is filled with ‘fun’ and ‘laughter’ plus she talks regrets

Real Housewives of Orange County star Elizabeth Lyn Vargas revealed whether she’d want to return for a second season on the show.

Elizabeth seems to be continuing on her honesty journey as she hosted an Instagram Q&A with fans.

“Do you want a second season,” one fan asked in a screenshot obtained by iRealHousewives.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“It’s all out now so why not,” she wrote in reference to her traumatic childhood which she recently shared on the show.

However, Elizabeth explained that she hopes next season won’t be plagued by the coronavirus pandemic or any of her past traumas.

“But I want next season to be filled w/ fun, laughter & traveling! Stuff girls love,” Elizabeth added.

With her divorce finalized and her tragic backstory out, the odds of lighter times ahead are in her favor.

Does Elizabeth have any regrets?

Elizabeth also reflected on her behavior throughout the season during the Q&A.

“Do you have any regrets from the show and how you handled certain situations?” Another fan asked in a screenshot obtained by iRealHousewives.

Elizabeth said, “Well I did lose my temper just recently but other than that not really LOL.”

Elizabeth’s answer teases that she loses her cool at the RHOC reunion. It’s the only aspect of the show that has been filmed “recently.”

What to expect from the RHOC reunion

The RHOC women have hinted at a very dramatic reunion to come. Braunwyn Windham-Burke has become the outcast of the season, and many of the Housewives hinted that they would be coming for her at the reunion.

Kelly Dodd claims that Braunwyn will be “eaten alive” while Emily Simpson revealed that she brought a binder of receipts as she called Braunwyn “inauthentic” ahead of the reunion. Emily also added that it will be the “best reunion in years.”

Despite Braunwyn’s tough season, she was surprisingly relaxed going into the reunion.

“I have been calm,” Braunwyn told fans on an Instagram Live session the night before filming the reunion.

“Honestly, I think the best part about this year is when I remember everything,” Braunwyn explained. “Last year’s reunion was hard because I had a lot of scenes that we filmed that I was blackout and Sean would have to kind of help me with that, so it’s nice to be sober!”

RHOC alum Tamra Judge even weighed in on how she thought the reunion was going to go.

“I think that the reunion is gonna be better than the entire season,” Tamra admitted on The Weekly Scoop with CJ.

She hinted that she would even be involved with this year’s reunion.

“That’s what I think. I really do think that. I have gotten a little bit of feedback and I did get a phone call during the reunion,” she continued. “I think that a lot of stuff happens off-camera, and then it’s not really shown, you know after the season wrapped.”

Fans will have to wait and see what the reunion has in store.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.