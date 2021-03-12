Elizabeth Lyn Vargas seemingly confirms Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s return for another RHOC season

Elizabeth Lyn Vargas thinks all of the women will return for RHOC season 16. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Elizabeth Lyn Vargas has seemingly confirmed that Braunwyn Windham-Burke and the rest of the Season 15 cast will return for Season 16.

Bravo fan account The Church of Housewives asked about potential firings involving the RHOC cast.

“We hear Braunwyn is out for next season! Are you coming back??” the account asked in an Instagram DM.

Elizabeth replied, “I think we’re all coming back!”

There could be several explanations as to why Elizabeth replied this way. She could’ve stated that they’re all returning because all of the women have received or have word of receiving a contract for Season 16.

Another reason Elizabeth said that is she may not know for sure if they’re all returning, hence “think,” but is hopeful that they all will and said that out of wishful thinking.

A third, and most likely reason, is that Elizabeth didn’t want to give away any spoilers or doesn’t know the fate of her castmates and just gave a neutral response to shut down the speculation.

Either way, it is technically a possibility because Bravo hasn’t announced any firings yet.

Elizabeth’s claim goes against previous casting rumors

While Elizabeth says she thinks everyone will return for Season 16, this goes against all of the other casting rumors out there.

After Season 15 essentially flopped, viewers called for certain cast members to be fired, OC alums to return, and even for the show to be canceled.

Andy even offered a solution and teased the idea of a RHOC reboot.

Viewers called for Kelly Dodd to be fired after posting insensitive social media comments regarding the Black Lives Matter movement and the coronavirus pandemic.

Viewers have also demanded that Braunwyn be fired after confessing that she has physically assaulted her husband.

Meanwhile others claim Elizabeth and Emily aren’t all that interesting. Surprisingly, Gina emerged as the fan favorite.

The most recent casting rumors imply that viewers will get exactly what they’re asking for.

The rumors state that Elizabeth, Braunwyn, Kelly Dodd and Emily Simpson will all be fired leaving Shannon Beador and Gina Kirschenheiter as the only remaining Season 15 Housewives.

They have reportedly asked Tamra Judge, Gretchen Rossi, and Heather Dubrow to return. While Tamra’s return is likely, the latter two women don’t seem interested in coming back.

However, production has reportedly asked some of Gretchen’s wealthy friends to join.

Casting for the next season is usually solidified by this point which means Bravo is likely considering some big and serious changes.

Who do you want to return for RHOC Season 16?

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus on Bravo.