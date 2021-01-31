Did Elizabeth Lyn Vargas just confirm her Season 16 return to RHOC?

It looks like Elizabeth will be back for Season 16 of RHOC. Pic credit: Bravo

Season 15 of The Real Housewives of Orange County has wrapped and viewers are already wondering which ladies will be asked back and who will be fired.

Elizabeth Lyn Vargas was the new girl during the most recent season, and while her storyline was confusing, it was interesting to some viewers.

At the reunion, Elizabeth wasn’t shy about clapping back and standing up for herself, even joining in with the other women when it came to their thoughts on Braunwyn Windham-Burke.

Will Elizabeth Lyn Vargas return to RHOC for Season 16?

While it’s been said that contracts had yet to be extended to The Real Housewives of Orange County stars, it looks like at least one lady is confident about her return.

When a follower asked Elizabeth Lyn Vargas if she would be back next season, her reply was simply, “Duh! [heart emoji]”

It appears that the newbie is sure she isn’t going to be a one-hit wonder for the OC. Given the situation with some of the other girls, keeping Elizabeth around isn’t a bad idea.

Who will be returning to RHOC for Season 16 with Elizabeth Lyn Vargas?

There have been rumors that Kelly Dodd has been fired, or will be. It appeared that she believed it was a possibility because she commented about it to a fan. Though, the several-season RHOC star did deny she had been fired and said contracts had not gone out.

It was a tough season for Kelly. Ironically, she and Braunwyn brought Elizabeth into the fold, and now, they both may be on their way out.

Following Elizabeth’s revelation she has been part of a cult, her relationship with Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson grew. So, even if Kelly Dodd and Braunwyn Windham-Burke do not return, she would be filming with women she can talk to.

Talk about Tamra Judge returning has also been swirling. She has teased a return after taking a season off. In fact, she was asked back for Season 15 but turned it down to deal with her ex-husband, Simon Barney, and his cancer diagnosis.

At this point, Andy Cohen has also confirmed there would be a reboot of The Real Housewives of Orange County. What that entails remains to be seen, but Elizabeth Lyn Vargas is confident she will be a part of it.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus on Bravo.